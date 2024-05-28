Australia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029 Featuring Key Investors - AirTrunk, Equinix, STACK Infrastructure, NEXTDC, DCI, CDC, Macquarie, and Vantage

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Australian data center market is expected to reach a value of $7.72 billion by 2029 from $6.38 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.22% from 2023-2029.

This report analyses the Australia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

In 2023, some of the key colocation investors in the Australian data center market are AirTrunk, Equinix, STACK Infrastructure, NEXTDC, DCI Data Centers, CDC Data Centres, Macquarie Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers.

In October 2023, Microsoft, the hyperscale tech giant, announced that they intend to expand their presence in Australia by investing more than USD 3 billion to increase and enhance their computing capacity by over 250% in the next two years. In July 2023, it confirmed plans to construct a new data center facility in Sydney.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Australia has about 135 operational colocation data centers. Most are being developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, NEXTDC's data center, M1 in Melbourne, is built according to Uptime Tier III standards. The average cost of building a data center in the country ranges between $9 to $10 per watt, an increase of around 4-5% YoY, making it amongst the costliest markets in the APAC region.

The Australian data center market is also witnessing significant improvements in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, the Hawaiki Nui is the longest upcoming cable, spanning over 15,500 miles and connecting Australia with the US, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries. The Australian government has set a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) target rate of about 1.3 or less for the country's data center facilities, adhering to the ESG goals.

Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services are also progressing in the country, with telecom operators like Telstra, Vocus, and others expanding their network coverage areas. This leads to increased data traffic and bolsters demand for more data centers in the country.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size is available regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Australia colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in Australia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Australia data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Australia Facilities Covered (Existing): 135 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 23 Coverage: 20 Locations Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in the Australia Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing

The Australia data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

How big is the Australia data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across Australia from 2024 to 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Australia data center market?

What factors are driving the Australia data center market?

Which cities are included in the Australia data center market report?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $6.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.2% Regions Covered Australia

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Sydney

Melbourne

Perth

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Sydney

Melbourne

Perth

Other Cities

REPORT COVERAGE

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH

Chillers

Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Economizers and Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Sydney

Melbourne

Perth

Other Cities

