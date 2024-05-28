Australia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2024-2029 Featuring Key Investors - AirTrunk, Equinix, STACK Infrastructure, NEXTDC, DCI, CDC, Macquarie, and Vantage

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Australia Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Australian data center market is expected to reach a value of $7.72 billion by 2029 from $6.38 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.22% from 2023-2029.
This report analyses the Australia data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.
In 2023, some of the key colocation investors in the Australian data center market are AirTrunk, Equinix, STACK Infrastructure, NEXTDC, DCI Data Centers, CDC Data Centres, Macquarie Data Centres, and Vantage Data Centers.
In October 2023, Microsoft, the hyperscale tech giant, announced that they intend to expand their presence in Australia by investing more than USD 3 billion to increase and enhance their computing capacity by over 250% in the next two years. In July 2023, it confirmed plans to construct a new data center facility in Sydney.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Australia has about 135 operational colocation data centers. Most are being developed according to Tier III standards. For instance, NEXTDC's data center, M1 in Melbourne, is built according to Uptime Tier III standards. The average cost of building a data center in the country ranges between $9 to $10 per watt, an increase of around 4-5% YoY, making it amongst the costliest markets in the APAC region.
The Australian data center market is also witnessing significant improvements in submarine and inland connectivity. For instance, the Hawaiki Nui is the longest upcoming cable, spanning over 15,500 miles and connecting Australia with the US, Australia, New Zealand, and other countries. The Australian government has set a Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) target rate of about 1.3 or less for the country's data center facilities, adhering to the ESG goals.
Significant deployment and adoption of 5G services are also progressing in the country, with telecom operators like Telstra, Vocus, and others expanding their network coverage areas. This leads to increased data traffic and bolsters demand for more data centers in the country.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|152
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$6.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$7.72 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.2%
|Regions Covered
|Australia
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Arista Networks
- Atos
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Extreme Networks
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vintara
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- Oracle
- Pure Storage
- Quanta Cloud Technology
- Super Micro Computer
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- AECOM
- A W Edwards
- Aurecon
- Benmax
- BGIS
- Dem
- FDC Construction & Fitout
- FKG Group
- Greenbox Architecture
- HDR (Hurley Palmer Flatt)
- Hutchinson Builders
- Icon
- ISG
- John Holland
- Kapitol Group
- Linesight
- Manteena Group
- Nilsen
- Paramount Airconditioning
- Parratech
- SCEE Group
- Stowe Australia
- Taylor Group Construction
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Airedale
- Alfa Laval
- Canovate
- Caterpillar
- Condair
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- Everett Smith & Co
- Green Revolution Cooling
- HITEC Power Protection
- Kohler
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Piller Power Systems
- Rittal
- Rolls Royce
- Schneider Electric
- STULZ
- Thycon
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- 5G Networks
- AirTrunk
- Amazon Web Services
- CDC Data Centres
- DC Two
- DCI Data Centers
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Edge Centres
- Fujitsu
- Global Switch
- Leading Edge Data Centres
- Keppel Data Centres
- Macquarie Data Centres
- Microsoft
- NEXTDC
- STACK Infrastructure
New Entrants
- GreenSquareDC
- Stockland
- Supernode
- Trifalga
- Vantage Data
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Sydney
- Melbourne
- Perth
- Other Cities
List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Sydney
- Melbourne
- Perth
- Other Cities
REPORT COVERAGE
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgears
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Rack Cabinets
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH
- Chillers
- Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers
- Economizers and Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & commissioning Services
- Building & Engineering Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression Systems
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Geography
- Sydney
- Melbourne
- Perth
- Other Cities
