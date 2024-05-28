Global Sensors Market and Technology Report 2024: By Sensor Type, Image Sensors are Forecast to Dominate the Market by 2029

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for sensors is estimated to increase from $179.7 billion in 2023 to reach $300.5 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2024 through 2029. The key factors driving the market include the growth of MEMS sensors, IO-link technology, miniaturization and more.

This report provides an overview of the global market for sensor technologies and analyzes market trends. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, end-use industry and geographical region.

This report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. It surveys the current trends operating in the global sensors market, and concludes with an overview of this market's competitive landscape, including profiles of the major players.

Key Highlights

By sensor type, image sensors are expected to dominate the market by the end of 2029.

Americas holds the highest share of the global sensors market.

The report includes:

126 data tables and 49 additional tables

An overview of the global market and technologies for sensors

Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to sensors, along with a market share analysis by type, application, and region

Assessment of the sensor life cycle and the future of the sensor industry

Coverage of the latest sensor developments, including R&D, emerging technologies, government regulations and mandates, and economic trends

Discussion of how to overcome challenges in commercialization

A look at ESG trends

Determination of the key companies' market shares, their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patents

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Ametek, Amphenol, TE Connectivity, Infineon Technologies, Honeywell International and Robert Bosch



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 272 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $179.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $300.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview of Sensor Technologies

Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Sensors Industry

Buyer (Customer) Bargaining (or Negotiating) Power

Supplier Bargaining (or Negotiating) Power

Ability of Customers to Find Substitutes

Potential of New Entrants

Intensity of Competition

Value Chain Analysis of Sensors Industry

Research & Development

Raw Material Suppliers

Manufacturers

Suppliers and Distributors

End Users

Government Regulations

TREAD Act

EU TPMS Legislation

Regulation of IoT Sensor Networks

Future of Sensors Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics IO-Link: Intelligent Communication Technology Increasing Adoption of MEMS Sensors Growing Demand for Smart Connected Devices, Industrial and Home Automation Devices Massive Infrastructural Development in Terms of Smart Cities, Factory Automation and Industry 4.0

Market Challenges/Restraints Lack of Uniform Communication Standards High Competition for Sensor Pricing Trade and Tech Wars Are Slowing Growth in Electronics Industry Factors Influencing Sensor Price Trends



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Integration of Sensors with Artificial Intelligence

Development of Advanced Nanosensors

Growth in Sensor Fusion

Acceleration Towards Industry 4.0

Chapter 5 IoT Sensors Market

Chapter 6 Image Sensors Market

Chapter 7 Biosensor Market

Chapter 8 Chemical Sensor Market

Chapter 9 Fingerprint Sensor Market

Chapter 10 Radar Sensor Market

Chapter 11 Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market

Chapter 12 Position Sensor Market

Chapter 13 Pressure Sensor Market

Chapter 14 Temperature Sensor Market

Chapter 15 Flow Sensor Market

Chapter 16 Level Sensor Market

Chapter 17 Current Sensor Market

Chapter 18 Miscellaneous Sensor Market

Chapter 19 Market by End-Use Industry

Chapter 20 Market by Region

Chapter 21 Competitive Intelligence

Top Players in the Sensors Industry

Strategic Analysis

M&A and Venture Capital Funding Outlook for the Sensors Industry

M&A Analysis

Venture Capital (VC) Funding in Sensors Market

Chapter 23 Company Profiles

Ametek Inc.

Amphenol Corp.

Analog Devices Inc.

Baumer

Electro Sensors Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Endress+Hauser Group Services AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

STMicroelectronics

TDK CORP.

TE Connectivity

TT Electronics

