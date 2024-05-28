Global Sensors Market and Technology Report 2024: By Sensor Type, Image Sensors are Forecast to Dominate the Market by 2029

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensors: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for sensors is estimated to increase from $179.7 billion in 2023 to reach $300.5 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2024 through 2029. The key factors driving the market include the growth of MEMS sensors, IO-link technology, miniaturization and more.
This report provides an overview of the global market for sensor technologies and analyzes market trends. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period from 2024 to 2029. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, end-use industry and geographical region.
This report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. It surveys the current trends operating in the global sensors market, and concludes with an overview of this market's competitive landscape, including profiles of the major players.
Key Highlights
- By sensor type, image sensors are expected to dominate the market by the end of 2029.
- Americas holds the highest share of the global sensors market.
The report includes:
- 126 data tables and 49 additional tables
- An overview of the global market and technologies for sensors
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2028, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to sensors, along with a market share analysis by type, application, and region
- Assessment of the sensor life cycle and the future of the sensor industry
- Coverage of the latest sensor developments, including R&D, emerging technologies, government regulations and mandates, and economic trends
- Discussion of how to overcome challenges in commercialization
- A look at ESG trends
- Determination of the key companies' market shares, their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and patents
- Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Ametek, Amphenol, TE Connectivity, Infineon Technologies, Honeywell International and Robert Bosch
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|272
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$179.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$300.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview of Sensor Technologies
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Sensors Industry
- Buyer (Customer) Bargaining (or Negotiating) Power
- Supplier Bargaining (or Negotiating) Power
- Ability of Customers to Find Substitutes
- Potential of New Entrants
- Intensity of Competition
- Value Chain Analysis of Sensors Industry
- Research & Development
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Manufacturers
- Suppliers and Distributors
- End Users
- Government Regulations
- TREAD Act
- EU TPMS Legislation
- Regulation of IoT Sensor Networks
- Future of Sensors Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- IO-Link: Intelligent Communication Technology
- Increasing Adoption of MEMS Sensors
- Growing Demand for Smart Connected Devices, Industrial and Home Automation Devices
- Massive Infrastructural Development in Terms of Smart Cities, Factory Automation and Industry 4.0
- Market Challenges/Restraints
- Lack of Uniform Communication Standards
- High Competition for Sensor Pricing
- Trade and Tech Wars Are Slowing Growth in Electronics Industry
- Factors Influencing Sensor Price Trends
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Integration of Sensors with Artificial Intelligence
- Development of Advanced Nanosensors
- Growth in Sensor Fusion
- Acceleration Towards Industry 4.0
Chapter 5 IoT Sensors Market
Chapter 6 Image Sensors Market
Chapter 7 Biosensor Market
Chapter 8 Chemical Sensor Market
Chapter 9 Fingerprint Sensor Market
Chapter 10 Radar Sensor Market
Chapter 11 Load, Force and Torque Sensor Market
Chapter 12 Position Sensor Market
Chapter 13 Pressure Sensor Market
Chapter 14 Temperature Sensor Market
Chapter 15 Flow Sensor Market
Chapter 16 Level Sensor Market
Chapter 17 Current Sensor Market
Chapter 18 Miscellaneous Sensor Market
Chapter 19 Market by End-Use Industry
Chapter 20 Market by Region
Chapter 21 Competitive Intelligence
- Top Players in the Sensors Industry
- Strategic Analysis
- M&A and Venture Capital Funding Outlook for the Sensors Industry
- M&A Analysis
- Venture Capital (VC) Funding in Sensors Market
Chapter 23 Company Profiles
- Ametek Inc.
- Amphenol Corp.
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Baumer
- Electro Sensors Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- Endress+Hauser Group Services AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- STMicroelectronics
- TDK CORP.
- TE Connectivity
- TT Electronics
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iq9hd3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment