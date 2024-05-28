Renewable Chemical Manufacturing Market Trends and Opportunities, 2023-2033, by Application, Product and Region

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Renewable Chemical Manufacturing Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global renewable chemical manufacturing market is estimated to reach $254.15 billion by 2033. The study highlights that the market is set to witness a CAGR of 10.49% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Market Driver: Rising Awareness of Sustainable Products to Reduce Pollution

This heightened awareness significantly influences purchasing decisions, prompting industries to adopt renewable chemicals in response to market demands. Companies are placing greater importance on sustainability to bolster their brand image and meet the evolving expectations of consumers.

Moreover, stringent environmental regulations further incentivize the adoption of renewable chemicals. As awareness continues to grow, the market experiences consistent expansion, fostering innovation and investment in sustainable practices to address the demand for environment-friendly products.

Market Challenge: High Cost of Production Expenses in Renewable Chemicals

The renewable chemical manufacturing market faces formidable challenges hindering its growth trajectory. Energy intensity and feedstock expenses contribute significantly, with renewable processes demanding more energy and intricate methods compared to conventional counterparts.

Renewable chemicals face higher production costs due to complex manufacturing processes, expensive feedstock acquisition, and ongoing technology development. For instance, extracting fermentable sugars from plant material for bio-based chemicals incurs processing expenses. To mitigate these challenges, manufacturers can focus on improving process efficiency, optimizing resource usage, and integrating renewable energy sources into production, ultimately working toward more sustainable and cost-effective solutions.

Market Opportunity: Growth of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Industry

The electric vehicle (EV) industry's rapid expansion acts as a significant catalyst for the growth of the renewable chemical manufacturing market. One of the pivotal drivers in this relationship is the increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries, primarily used in EVs.

As reported by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in 2023, the remarkable growth of the automotive lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery is particularly driven by the expansion of electric vehicles worldwide. This surge, exemplified by a 65% increase in battery demand in 2022 alone, signifies a burgeoning market for energy storage solutions, consequently propelling the demand for chemicals integral to battery production.

The dominance of traditional vehicles (82% market share as reported by IEA report, 2023) presents a substantial opportunity for EV battery chemical manufacturers due to the vast potential for growth as EV adoption rises. With shifting market dynamics favoring EVs and ongoing technological advancements, there's a sustained demand for EV battery chemicals. Manufacturers can capitalize on this by expanding production capacity, investing in R&D for superior battery materials, and diversifying their product offerings. This opportunity positions them to become key players in shaping the future of transportation.





Market Segmentation

Segmentation 1: by Application

Transportation

Agrochemical

Food and Beverage

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Paints and Coatings

Detergents and Cleaners

Industrial

Others

Transportation to Dominate the Global Renewable Chemical Manufacturing Market (by Application)



In 2022, the bio-based chemicals market was primarily driven by the transportation sector, spurred by the increasing demand for bio-based fuels. As the world's third-largest oil producer and largest oil exporter, Russia's conflict with Ukraine caused a surge in crude oil prices, escalating fuel and gas costs globally. Consequently, nations are increasingly seeking alternatives to fossil fuels to expedite the green transition and reduce dependency. Bioethanol has emerged as a promising solution due to its renewable nature and ability to enhance fuel efficiency while reducing emissions when blended with gasoline and petrol. In response, various countries are considering raising the bioethanol blending mandate to lower fuel prices and promote sustainability. For instance, to reduce the skyrocketing fuel prices in the U.S. caused by the Russian war in Ukraine, Joe Biden presented a new plan to increase the availability of gasoline blended with ethanol derived from corn in April 2022.



Segmentation 2: by Product Type

Alcohols

Organic Acids

Polymers

Others

Alcohol to Dominate the Global Renewable Chemical Manufacturing Market (by Product Type)



In 2022, the alcohol segment emerged as the dominant force in the renewable chemical manufacturing market, fueled by the escalating demand for alcohol, such as ethanol and methanol, across various sectors. Notably, the transportation and mobility segment has witnessed a notable shift toward the adoption of green methanol, driven by the pressing need to decarbonize the marine industry. Major players such as A.P. Moller - Maersk and Stena have made significant investments in embracing green methanol as a primary fuel for marine vessels. For instance, A.P. Moller - Maersk's substantial agreement with Orsted in March 2022, securing 300,000 tons of e-methanol annually for its fleet of 12 methanol-powered vehicles, underscores the industry's commitment to sustainability. This strategic move not only addresses the imperative to reduce carbon emissions but also reflects a broader momentum toward greener solutions in the transportation sector.



Segmentation 3: by Feedstocks

Plant Oil

Ligno

Sugar

Starch

Biomass

Others

Plant Oil Segment to Dominate the Global Renewable Chemical Manufacturing Market (by Feedstocks)



In 2022, plant oil feedstock emerged as the dominant force in the bio-based chemical market, driven by several key factors. Plant oils derived from renewable sources, such as soybean, palm, rapeseed, and sunflower, offer a promising solution due to their renewable nature and lower environmental footprint. Moreover, advancements in biotechnology and chemical engineering have enhanced the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of converting plant oils into bio-based chemicals.



Innovative processes, such as enzymatic hydrolysis and fermentation, have enabled the production of a wide range of bio-based products, including bioplastics, biofuels, and biochemicals, from plant oil feedstocks. These factors collectively propelled plant oil feedstock to the forefront of the bio-based chemical market in 2022, driving its widespread adoption and market dominance.



Segmentation 4: by Region

North America: U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, Indonesia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World: South America and Middle East and Africa

North America has emerged as a leader in the renewable chemical manufacturing market due to a convergence of influential factors. The region's robust research and development infrastructure, particularly in biotechnology and chemical engineering, enables it to drive innovation and pioneer new products and processes. Moreover, the region benefits from supportive regulatory policies that incentivize sustainability and reduce reliance on fossil fuels, fostering investment and market growth.



For instance, as per the Constitutional Rights Foundation, San Francisco implemented a policy to prohibit the use of standard plastic bags commonly employed by supermarkets and major retailers for packaging and other purposes. The policy explicitly mandates that stores wishing to continue using bags must ensure they are exclusively crafted from recyclable paper or biodegradable plastics. Consequently, this regulation is expected to significantly impact the uptake and expansion of renewable chemicals across the U.S.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Leading Companies in the Renewable Chemical Manufacturing Market

BASF SE

CropEnergies AG

DSM

amyris

Braskem

Evonik

Novozymes A/S

Cargill, Incorporated

NatureWorks LLC

ADM

ARD

OCI

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Carbon Recycling International

Corbion

Companies that are not a part of the aforementioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable)

Industrial Impact



Key players in the renewable chemical manufacturing market are heavily investing in research and development to broaden their product offerings, driving further growth in the sector. These market participants are engaging in various strategic initiatives, such as launching new products, forming contractual agreements, pursuing mergers and acquisitions, increasing investments, and fostering collaborations with other organizations. To thrive in an increasingly competitive market environment, the renewable chemicals industry must deliver cost-effective solutions to expand its reach and sustain growth.



One crucial business strategy employed by manufacturers in the renewable chemicals sector is local manufacturing to reduce operational costs, ultimately benefiting customers and bolstering market presence. Renewable chemicals have recently demonstrated significant medical benefits, further fueling market demand. Major players such as BioAmber (Canada), Corbion (Netherlands), Myriant Corporation (U.S.), Braskem (Brazil), Metabolix Inc. (U.S.), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), and BASF SE (Germany) are actively investing in research and development to stimulate market demand.



Established in 1983 and headquartered in Pune, Maharashtra, India, Praj Industries Limited is an Indian multinational company specializing in process and project engineering. With offices in South Africa, North America, Thailand, and other countries, Praj Industries offers a range of products, including ethanol plants, water and wastewater solutions, bioproducts, and research services. In July 2020, Praj Industries introduced its Bio-Prism portfolio, which is focused on manufacturing bio-based renewable chemicals and materials (RCM). This portfolio includes various bio-industrial products, with bioplastics being a primary focus, along with cellulose-lignin refinery products and specialty items. The launch of the Bio-Prism portfolio expands Praj Industries' product offerings and is expected to contribute to revenue growth.

