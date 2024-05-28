Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market Report 2024-2032: Market Expansion Influenced by Advanced Navigation and Landing Systems

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multi-Mode Receiver Market Report by Fit, Sub-System, Platform, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global multi-mode receiver market size reached US$ 1.17 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 1.61 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.60% during 2023-2032.



Multi-Mode Receiver (MMR) integrates various stand-alone receivers into one unit and enhances the safety of the aircraft while minimizing the overall size, power consumption, and costs of equipment. The growing need to reduce weight, maximize space utilization, and improve the efficiency of the aircraft represents the primary factor driving the global market. Besides this, the escalating demand for new and upgraded aircraft due to the rising air passenger and freight traffic is another major growth-inducing factor. Additionally, governments of various countries are implementing favorable aviation safety regulations to encourage the installation of satellite-based augmentation systems (SBAS).



This, in confluence with the heavy investments in ongoing research and development (R&D) activities by key players, is catalyzing the product demand. Furthermore, the increasing retrofitting activities to equip aircraft with modern and innovative components to enhance the overall performance are accelerating the product adoption rates.

Moreover, the leading manufacturers are entering into strategic partnerships and focusing on product innovations to gain a competitive edge and expand their customer base, thereby propelling the market growth. Other factors, including the rising aircraft deliveries, inflating consumer disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and technological advancements in avionics, are also providing a positive market outlook.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being BAE Systems, Honeywell International, Indra Sistemas, Intelcan Technosystems, Interface, Leonardo, Raytheon Technologies, SAAB, Thales Group, Val Avionics and W. W. Grainger.



