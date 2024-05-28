$22.8 Bn Prefilled Syringes Global Markets, 2021-2023 & 2024-2029 by Material, Design, Therapeutics, Application

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringes: Global Markets 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for prefilled syringes is expected to grow from $14.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $22.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The current report provides detailed information on the market for prefilled syringes. This report analyzes the market trends of prefilled syringes with data from 2023, estimates from 2024, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 (forecast period 2024 to 2029) and regional markets for prefilled syringes.
This report will highlight prefilled syringes' current and future market potential and a detailed competitive environment analysis. The recent report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2029 and the market share for key players.
The market scope in this report is segmented into material, type, design and therapeutics. Based on materials, the report covers glass-based and polymer-based prefilled syringes. The market breakdown by type includes conventional and safety-prefilled syringes. The market is segmented based on design into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber and customized prefilled syringes. The report reviews small molecules, heparins, vaccines and all other biologics in the therapeutics segment. It reviews the main prefilled syringe applications, which include arthritis, diabetes, cancer and others.
The market has been segmented into significant geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other world regions. The regional segment will cover a detailed analysis of major countries, including the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China and India. The market value is estimated for 2023, with forecasts for 2024 and 2029.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|90
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$14.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$22.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of the Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants
- Threat of Substitutes
- Competitiveness in the Industry
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Chapter 4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario
- U.S.
- European Union
- Japan
- China
- Reimbursement Landscape
Chapter 5 Product Pipeline for Prefilled Syringes
- Overview
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Global Market for Prefilled Syringes, by Material
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- Glass Prefilled Syringes
- Plastic Prefilled Syringes
- Global Market for Prefilled Syringes, by Design
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes
- Dual-Chamber Prefilled Syringes
- Customized Prefilled Syringes
- Global Market for Prefilled Syringes, by Therapeutics
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- Small Molecules
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Other Therapeutics
- Global Market for Prefilled Syringes, by Application
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- Diabetes
- Cancer
- Infectious Diseases
- Other Applications
- Geographic Breakdown
- Global Market for Prefilled Syringes, by Region
- Global Market Size and Forecast
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Sustainability in Prefilled Syringes: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG
- Sustainability in the Prefilled Syringes Market
- Environmental Impact
- Social Responsibility
- Governance
Chapter 9 Appendix: Global Prefilled Syringes Market
Company Profiles
- Arte Corp.
- Baxter
- BD
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gerresheimer Ag
- Haselmeier
- Nipro
- SHL Medical Ag
- Stevanato Group
- Ypsomed
