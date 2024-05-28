$22.8 Bn Prefilled Syringes Global Markets, 2021-2023 & 2024-2029 by Material, Design, Therapeutics, Application

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefilled Syringes: Global Markets 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for prefilled syringes is expected to grow from $14.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $22.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The current report provides detailed information on the market for prefilled syringes. This report analyzes the market trends of prefilled syringes with data from 2023, estimates from 2024, projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029 (forecast period 2024 to 2029) and regional markets for prefilled syringes.

This report will highlight prefilled syringes' current and future market potential and a detailed competitive environment analysis. The recent report will cover regulatory scenarios, drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report also covers market projections for 2029 and the market share for key players.

The market scope in this report is segmented into material, type, design and therapeutics. Based on materials, the report covers glass-based and polymer-based prefilled syringes. The market breakdown by type includes conventional and safety-prefilled syringes. The market is segmented based on design into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber and customized prefilled syringes. The report reviews small molecules, heparins, vaccines and all other biologics in the therapeutics segment. It reviews the main prefilled syringe applications, which include arthritis, diabetes, cancer and others.

The market has been segmented into significant geographies, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other world regions. The regional segment will cover a detailed analysis of major countries, including the U.S., Germany, the U.K., France, Japan, China and India. The market value is estimated for 2023, with forecasts for 2024 and 2029.

Report Includes

55 data tables and 29 additional tables

An updated review of the global markets for prefilled syringes

Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2021-2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2029, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the current market's size and revenue growth prospects specific to prefilled syringes, along with a market share analysis by material, application, design, therapeutics, and geographic region

In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, restraints and other forces affecting the progress of this market

Assessment of major market drivers and opportunities estimating current and future demand for prefilled syringes, and key enabling technologies, and COVID-19 impact on the prefilled syringes

Discussion of key technology developments, latest trends, and other influential factors

Coverage of upcoming market opportunities and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and sub-segments

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, R&D activities, and regulatory and legislative issues currently focused on the medical industry

An analysis of key patents

Profiles of the leading players, including

Becton Dickinson and Co

Baxter

Gerresheimer AG

Schott Pharma AG & Co. KGaA

West Pharmaceuticals

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $22.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of the Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitiveness in the Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Chapter 4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape

Regulatory Scenario

U.S.

European Union

Japan

China

Reimbursement Landscape

Chapter 5 Product Pipeline for Prefilled Syringes

Overview

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for Prefilled Syringes, by Material

Global Market Size and Forecast

Glass Prefilled Syringes

Plastic Prefilled Syringes

Global Market for Prefilled Syringes, by Design

Global Market Size and Forecast

Single-Chamber Prefilled Syringes

Dual-Chamber Prefilled Syringes

Customized Prefilled Syringes

Global Market for Prefilled Syringes, by Therapeutics

Global Market Size and Forecast

Small Molecules

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Other Therapeutics

Global Market for Prefilled Syringes, by Application

Global Market Size and Forecast

Diabetes

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Other Applications

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for Prefilled Syringes, by Region

Global Market Size and Forecast

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Sustainability in Prefilled Syringes: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in the Prefilled Syringes Market

Environmental Impact

Social Responsibility

Governance

Chapter 9 Appendix: Global Prefilled Syringes Market

Company Profiles

Arte Corp.

Baxter

BD

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gerresheimer Ag

Haselmeier

Nipro

SHL Medical Ag

Stevanato Group

Ypsomed

