United States Ecommerce Market Report 2024, Featuring Amazon, Best Buy, Etsy, Target, Walmart, Doordash, Grubhub, Instacart, Kroger, Uber Eats, Expedia, Gett, Lyft and Uber Taxi

The E-commerce market in United States is expected to grow by 6.69% on annual basis to reach US$ 1.82 trillion in 2024. The E-commerce is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 5.87% during 2024-2028. The E-commerce Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 1.70 trillion in 2023 to reach US$ 2.29 trillion by 2028.

The B2C e-commerce market is expected to report steady growth over the medium term. The competitive landscape is fast-growing in the United States B2C e-commerce industry. Chinese firms, including TikTok, Temu, and Shein, are seeking to gain a larger market share in the United States. As a result, firms like TikTok are increasing their investment in the sector to build logistics networks.



Amid the growing competition in the food delivery sector, some firms are seeking to expand their presence in the global markets. The trend is projected to gain further momentum in 2024, as the food delivery market is projected to keep consolidating over the medium term.



Chinese firms are planning to expand aggressively in the United States e-commerce market in 2024



To diversify and expand revenue streams, Chinese firms are planning to expand their presence aggressively in the United States market in 2024. This is expected to lead to higher investment in the North American market over the medium term.

TikTok, for instance, is planning to invest aggressively in the United States market in 2024. The firm is seeking to build a strong logistics network to attract new buyers and sellers. The social media platform is banking on its extensive outreach and viral content to capture the e-commerce market in the United States.

Temu and Shein, other Chinese e-commerce firms operating in the United States, are also seeking to drive their market share over the medium term. Both of these platforms are gaining strong popularity, especially among young generation shoppers. Temu, in particular, is reporting strong numbers in the United States market. The firm, in November 2023, reported a 29% surge in sales.

To further drive sales and growth, Temu has aggressively increased its ad spending in the United States. The firm is expected to further increase marketing spending in 2024 to accelerate growth.



Amazon adds social shopping features to help shoppers purchase and drive revenue growth



An increasing number of consumers, especially young generation shoppers, are using social platforms for product discovery and purchases. This is threatening the revenue growth of e-commerce players like Amazon. Furthermore, recommendations from friends, families, and influencers are increasingly becoming the most trusted source while making purchases. Consequently, firms like Amazon are adding social shopping features to their platforms.

Amazon, in October 2023, launched the Consult-a-Friend feature enabling shoppers to send a message to people whose advice they seek. The message includes a link to new experiences, where friends can react to products shown using commentary or emojis. The feature will also enable Amazon to tap into non-Amazon users, potentially driving new users to the platform. This is because, for replying to any query from a friend, people need to be signed in.

Amazon has launched the social shopping feature in several markets, including the United States, Canada, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, among others. In addition to the Consult-a-Friend feature, Amazon is also adding a Create feature to its TikTok-like shopping feed Inspire.



US-based food delivery businesses are seeking to expand their presence in the global markets



To diversify their revenue stream and reduce dependence on the domestic market, food delivery businesses are projected to expand their presence in the global market over the medium term.

DoorDash, for instance, is seeking to diversify beyond its core business of delivering restaurant meals in the United States. The push into the global markets comes 18 months after the firm acquired Finland-based Wolt in an all-stock deal worth €7 billion. The firm has been growing at a significant pace over the last 12 to 18 months. At the end of September 2023, the firm reportedly generated US$878 million of free cash flow in the 12 months.

DoorDash has been expanding in smaller geographies to avoid competition. The firm, for instance, launched operations in Austria and Iceland in 2023. Going forward, the publisher expects DoorDash to further launch services in other European markets, having lower competition. Over the medium term, DoorDash is also targeting to build its advertising business. The segment has helped DoorDash to achieve higher revenues in 2023.

To diversify its business, DoorDash is also targeting expansion into the high-growth retail and grocery sector. The expansion into new verticals will further drive the competitive landscape in the B2C e-commerce industry over the next three to four years.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of E-commerce market dynamics, covering over 100 KPIs in United States. It details market opportunity across key B2C verticals - Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. It provides market share by key players across key verticals along with sales channels (Platform to Consumer, Direct to Consumer, Consumer to Consumer). In addition, it provides spending pattern by payment instruments along with a snapshot of consumer behaviour in United States.

