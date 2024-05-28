Europe ELT Market Report 2024: Market to Grow by $3.68 Billion During 2023-2028, Driven by Increased Use of Game-based Learning and Increasing Focus from MNCs

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ELT Market in Europe 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ELT market in Europe is forecasted to grow by USD 3.68 bn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.51%

This study identifies the increased use of game-based learning as one of the prime reasons driving the ELT market in Europe growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by a rise in ELT franchises in Europe, increasing focus from MNCs for ELT, and government initiatives supporting ELT. Also, the rising importance of ELT at the preschool level and the rising implementation of cloud-based services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the ELT market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ELT market in Europe vendors.

Market Positioning of Vendors

Babbel GmbH

Benesse Holdings Inc.

Busuu Ltd.

digital publishing AG

Duolingo Inc.

EF Education First Ltd.

Europass Teacher Academy SRL

Graham Holdings Co.

inlingua International Ltd.

IXL Learning Inc.

Language and Training Sro

Lingoda GmbH

Linguaphone Group

Linguarama International Ltd.

Memrise Ltd.

Pearson Plc

Ping An Insurance Group Co. of China Ltd.

Sanako Oy

Sprachcaffe Languages Plus

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 ELT market in Europe 2018 - 2022

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Learning Method Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Institutional learners - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Individual learners - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user



7 Market Segmentation by Learning Method

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Learning Method

7.3 Online learning - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Blended learning - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Classroom learning - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Learning Method



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors



