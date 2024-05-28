Sparinvest SICAV ophæver suspension af handel med alle afdelinger

| Source: Sparinvest SICAV Sparinvest SICAV


Under henvisning til Nasdaq Copenhagens regler for udstedere af investeringsbeviser skal Sparinvest S.A. hermed på vegne af de berørte afdelinger i Sparinvest SICAV offentliggøre, at der igen kan foretages beregning af indre værdier for de pågældende afdelinger. De indre værdier er indberettet til Nasdaq Copenhagen. Suspension af handel med de berørte afdelinger ophæves hermed.
Der er tale om følgende afdelinger:

Order book codeFund NameISIN
SSIEEURREquitas EUR RLU0362354549
SSIEGVEURREthical Global Value EUR RLU0362355355
SSIEUVEURREuropean Value EUR RLU0264920413
SSIGVEURRGlobal Value EUR RLU0138501191
SSIGLIGEURRSustainable Corporate Bonds IG EUR RLU0264925727
SSILDBDKKRLong Danish Bonds DKK RLU0138507396
SSIBAEURRBalance EUR RLU0650088072
SSIBDKKRBalance DKK RLU0673458609
SSIPEURRProcedo EUR RLU0139792278
SSIPDKKRProcedo DKK RLU0686499277
SSISEURRSecurus EUR RLU0139791205
SSISDKKRSecurus DKK RLU0686498972
SSIGCBEURRGlobal Convertible Bonds EUR RLU1438960566
SSIGEHYEURRValue Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR RLU1735613934
SSIGEHYDKKRHValue Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R HLU1735614155
SSIGVDKKRSparinvest SICAV Global Value DKK RLU2703611371
SSISCBIGDKKRSparinvest SICAV Sustainable Corporate Bonds IG DKK RLU2703611538
SSIGCBDKKRSparinvest SICAV Global Convertible Bonds DKK RLU2703611454
SSIGSDHYEURRSparinvest SICAV Global Short Dated High Yield EUR RLU1599093520
SSIGSDHYDKKRSparinvest SICAV Global Short Dated High Yield DKK RLU2703611298

Vi beklager forsinkelsen.
Henvendelser vedrørende nærværende fondsbørsmeddelelse kan rettes til Jakob Niss Arfelt , tlf.  44 55 90 69

Med venlig hilsen

Dirk Schulze
Managing Director  