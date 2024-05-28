Sparinvest SICAV ophæver suspension af handel med alle afdelinger



Under henvisning til Nasdaq Copenhagens regler for udstedere af investeringsbeviser skal Sparinvest S.A. hermed på vegne af de berørte afdelinger i Sparinvest SICAV offentliggøre, at der igen kan foretages beregning af indre værdier for de pågældende afdelinger. De indre værdier er indberettet til Nasdaq Copenhagen. Suspension af handel med de berørte afdelinger ophæves hermed.

Der er tale om følgende afdelinger:

Order book code Fund Name ISIN SSIEEURR Equitas EUR R LU0362354549 SSIEGVEURR Ethical Global Value EUR R LU0362355355 SSIEUVEURR European Value EUR R LU0264920413 SSIGVEURR Global Value EUR R LU0138501191 SSIGLIGEURR Sustainable Corporate Bonds IG EUR R LU0264925727 SSILDBDKKR Long Danish Bonds DKK R LU0138507396 SSIBAEURR Balance EUR R LU0650088072 SSIBDKKR Balance DKK R LU0673458609 SSIPEURR Procedo EUR R LU0139792278 SSIPDKKR Procedo DKK R LU0686499277 SSISEURR Securus EUR R LU0139791205 SSISDKKR Securus DKK R LU0686498972 SSIGCBEURR Global Convertible Bonds EUR R LU1438960566 SSIGEHYEURR Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR R LU1735613934 SSIGEHYDKKRH Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H LU1735614155 SSIGVDKKR Sparinvest SICAV Global Value DKK R LU2703611371 SSISCBIGDKKR Sparinvest SICAV Sustainable Corporate Bonds IG DKK R LU2703611538 SSIGCBDKKR Sparinvest SICAV Global Convertible Bonds DKK R LU2703611454 SSIGSDHYEURR Sparinvest SICAV Global Short Dated High Yield EUR R LU1599093520 SSIGSDHYDKKR Sparinvest SICAV Global Short Dated High Yield DKK R LU2703611298

Vi beklager forsinkelsen.

Henvendelser vedrørende nærværende fondsbørsmeddelelse kan rettes til Jakob Niss Arfelt , tlf. 44 55 90 69

Med venlig hilsen



Dirk Schulze

Managing Director