Sparinvest SICAV ophæver suspension af handel med alle afdelinger

Under henvisning til Nasdaq Copenhagens regler for udstedere af investeringsbeviser skal Sparinvest S.A. hermed på vegne af de berørte afdelinger i Sparinvest SICAV offentliggøre, at der igen kan foretages beregning af indre værdier for de pågældende afdelinger. De indre værdier er indberettet til Nasdaq Copenhagen. Suspension af handel med de berørte afdelinger ophæves hermed.
Der er tale om følgende afdelinger:
|Order book code
|Fund Name
|ISIN
|SSIEEURR
|Equitas EUR R
|LU0362354549
|SSIEGVEURR
|Ethical Global Value EUR R
|LU0362355355
|SSIEUVEURR
|European Value EUR R
|LU0264920413
|SSIGVEURR
|Global Value EUR R
|LU0138501191
|SSIGLIGEURR
|Sustainable Corporate Bonds IG EUR R
|LU0264925727
|SSILDBDKKR
|Long Danish Bonds DKK R
|LU0138507396
|SSIBAEURR
|Balance EUR R
|LU0650088072
|SSIBDKKR
|Balance DKK R
|LU0673458609
|SSIPEURR
|Procedo EUR R
|LU0139792278
|SSIPDKKR
|Procedo DKK R
|LU0686499277
|SSISEURR
|Securus EUR R
|LU0139791205
|SSISDKKR
|Securus DKK R
|LU0686498972
|SSIGCBEURR
|Global Convertible Bonds EUR R
|LU1438960566
|SSIGEHYEURR
|Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield EUR R
|LU1735613934
|SSIGEHYDKKRH
|Value Bonds - Global Ethical High Yield DKK R H
|LU1735614155
|SSIGVDKKR
|Sparinvest SICAV Global Value DKK R
|LU2703611371
|SSISCBIGDKKR
|Sparinvest SICAV Sustainable Corporate Bonds IG DKK R
|LU2703611538
|SSIGCBDKKR
|Sparinvest SICAV Global Convertible Bonds DKK R
|LU2703611454
|SSIGSDHYEURR
|Sparinvest SICAV Global Short Dated High Yield EUR R
|LU1599093520
|SSIGSDHYDKKR
|Sparinvest SICAV Global Short Dated High Yield DKK R
|LU2703611298
Vi beklager forsinkelsen.
Henvendelser vedrørende nærværende fondsbørsmeddelelse kan rettes til Jakob Niss Arfelt , tlf. 44 55 90 69
Med venlig hilsen
Dirk Schulze
Managing Director