Global Food Packaging Industry 2024: Flexible Packaging Pack Material Set to Record Fastest CAGR of 2.4% During 2023-2028, with Glass Set to be Second Fastest at 1.8%

The global food packaging industry is set to grow from two trillion units in 2023 to 2.2 trillion units in 2028, registering a CAGR of 2% during 2023-28. In 2023, flexible packaging accounted for the largest share of 50.7%, followed by rigid plastics and paper & board with shares of 26.3% and 14.2%, respectively.

Flexible packaging pack material will record the fastest CAGR of 2.4% during 2023-28. Glass will record the second-fastest CAGR of 1.8% during 2023-28.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the global packaging in the food industry as part of our coverage of the industry across 48 countries. It includes analysis on the following :

Global overview: Provides an overview of packaging industry at global level. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting key sectors and growth drivers.

Provides an overview of packaging industry at global level. The analysis also provides a regional overview across five regions-Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, the Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe-highlighting key sectors and growth drivers. Country deep dive: Provides an overview of the pack materials across the sectors in the cosmetics and toiletries industry in select countries in each region.

Provides an overview of the pack materials across the sectors in the cosmetics and toiletries industry in select countries in each region. Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different packaging materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share, and growth rates during 2018-28. Additionally, it explores packaging innovations for the leading industries in regard to each packaging material analyzed.

Provides an overview of the usage of different packaging materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share, and growth rates during 2018-28. Additionally, it explores packaging innovations for the leading industries in regard to each packaging material analyzed. Key pack materials: Includes data and analysis-number of units (millions) and growth rates-for five key pack materials, namely rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, and flexible packaging, during 2018-28. It also includes data and analysis for pack materials other than the previously mentioned five. Additionally, the section covers:

Includes data and analysis-number of units (millions) and growth rates-for five key pack materials, namely rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, and flexible packaging, during 2018-28. It also includes data and analysis for pack materials other than the previously mentioned five. Additionally, the section covers: Pack sub-type: Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET, etc.

Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET, etc. Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton-folding, carton-liquid, clamshell, etc.

Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton-folding, carton-liquid, clamshell, etc. Closure material: Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, and others.

Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, and others. Closure type: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip/snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, and twist off.

Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip/snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, and twist off. Primary outer material: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, and others.

Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, and others. Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton-folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, and others.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in specific regions, covering the key challenges, and future growth opportunities that can help companies gain insight into the country/region specific nuances. The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, which can help companies in revenue expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Environment

Global Packaging Overview

Market Environment - Global Takeaways

External Packaging Influences

Packaging Innovations in 2023

Packaging Share Change by Material and Food Sectors - Global Overview

Pack Material Market in the Food Industry - Global Overview

Pack Materials Market Size and Growth Analysis - Global Overview

Change in Share in the Overall Packaging Industry by Regions, 2018-28

Change in Consumption Levels: Regions, 2018-28

Cross Sector Comparison by Pack Material - Global

Pack Material Growth Contribution by Sector

Market Environment - Regional Overview Asia-Pacific Overview China Overview India Overview Middle East & Africa Overview Saudi Arabia Overview South Africa Overview Americas Overview United States Overview Brazil Overview Western Europe Overview United Kingdom Overview Brazil Overview Eastern Europe Overview Poland Overview Romania Overview

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Plastics Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Rigid Plastics - Volume by Sectors and Change in Share

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Metal Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Rigid Metal - Volume by Sectors and Change in Share

Analysis by Pack Material - Paper & Board Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Paper & Board - Volume by Sectors and Change in Share

Analysis by Pack Material - Flexible Packaging Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Flexible Packaging - Volume by Sectors and Change in Share

Analysis by Pack Material - Glass Glass - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Glass - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Glass - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Glass - Volume by Sectors and Change in Share



