Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Global Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030 - Focus on Building a Circular Economy Ushers in the Era of Use, Reuse & Recycle

Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

The focus on building a circular economy is ushering in an era of use, reuse, and recycle, driven by sustainable investments that are set to become an unstoppable force in the coming decade. Recycling is integral to closing the loop on the circular economy, playing a crucial role in combating climate change. Through recycling, we gain a powerful weapon in the fight to save our environment.

In the global economic landscape, competition within the lithium-ion battery recycling market is intensifying. Key competitors' percentage market shares for 2023 highlight the competitive dynamics of this crucial sector. The indispensability of batteries in modern life brings battery recycling to the forefront of the recycling revolution. As batteries are ubiquitous and essential in the 21st century, there is an urgent need to make them cleaner and greener.

Lithium-ion batteries are particularly significant due to lithium's central role in sustainability efforts. Understanding what lithium-ion batteries are and their importance is key to driving these efforts forward. Recent market activities and world brands are pivotal in shaping the current landscape of lithium-ion battery recycling. This market not only supports environmental goals but also aligns with global economic strategies, reinforcing the necessity of sustainable practices in today's world.

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC) Battery Chemistry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the LIthium-iron Phosphate (LFP) Battery Chemistry segment is estimated at 17% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.5% CAGR



The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.5% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16% and 16.3% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.3% CAGR.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Focus on Building a Circular Economy Ushers in the Era of Use, Reuse & Recycle

Sustainable Investments to Emerge Into an Unstoppable Force in the Coming Decade

Recycling Closes the Loop on the Circular Economy

Combating Climate Change Through Recycling is the New Weapon in the "Save Our Environment Battle"

Global Economic Update

Competition

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Indispensability of Batteries for Life in the 21st Century Brings Battery Recycling Into the Forefront of the Recycling Revolution

Useful, Ubiquitous & Indispensable to Life in the 21st Century, Batteries Need to Become Clean and Green More Urgently Than Ever Before

What is Lithium Ion Battery & Why is Lithium at the Core of Our Sustainability Efforts?

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fears Over Lithium Supply Shortages Juxtaposed With Robust Demand Projections Spurs Funding for Lithium Mining, Fueling Both Frenzied Expansion of Mining Activities & the Urgency for Recycling

Lithium Demand On an Upward Trajectory: Global Lithium Demand (In 1000 Metric Tons) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Opportunities Exist for Expansion of Lithium Production, But Doing So Will Attract Environmental Criticism in the Absence of Recycling: Lithium Reserves & Production (In 1000 Tons) in Major Countries as of the Year 2022

Here's How Lithium-Ion Impacts the Environment, Throwing the Spotlight On Recycling to Make Lithium Green

Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Initiatives

The Rise & Proliferation of Lithium Battery Technology Provides the Cornerstone for the Evolution of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Market for Prospects Li-ion Battery Recycling Runs in Parallel to the Demand Outlook for Li-ion Battery: Global Market for Li-ion Battery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Battery Technology in Energy Storage Bodes Well for Growth in the Market

Robust Demand for Battery Energy Storage Systems Opens a Parallel Downstream Market for Lithium Ion Batteries & Battery Recycling: Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growing Market for Consumer Batteries Doubles the Pressure on Lithium Ion Battery Recycling

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Market for Lithium Ion Smartphone Battery: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

The Coming Decade of EVs, as Governments' Weave Them Into the Decarbonization Goal, to Turbocharge Growth of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Growing Lithium Ion Battery Demand & Production Against the Backdrop of Robust EV Sales Drives Interest in Lithium Ion Battery Recycling: Global EV Sales (In 000 Units) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025, & 2027

As EV Batteries Reach End-of-Life, Robust Recycling Infrastructure is Crucial for Long-Term Sustainability of EVs: Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (In GWh/Year) for the Period 2020 to 2025

With New Studies Revealing Recycled Lithium Batteries to Perform Better Than New Ones, the Focus on Recycling Gets a Sharper Business Edge

How EV Batteries Are Recycled? A Review

Innovations in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Amid Challenges Crucial for Future Market Growth

