Cutting Tools Market Report, Volume Two: Latest Product and Applications Analysis

The Cutting Tools (Volume Two) report focuses on the cutting tools global market broken down by product/application type, i.e. Milling, turning, drilling, and other tools. Each product is analyzed by consumption value ($mm) by country, end-user, tool type, application, workpiece material, and grade.
Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2023 through 2029, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.
Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.
Scope of Coverage
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Research Objectives
The primary objectives in this analysis are:
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Technology Overview
What is a Metal Cutting Tool?
Manufacturing of Cutting Tools
Cost Factors in Cutting tools Manufacturing
Coatings
- Coatings Processes
- CVD
- PVD
- Multilayer (superlattice) Ceramic Coatings
- Nanocomposites
- Diamond Coatings
Technological Advances in Cutting Tool Production
General Manufacturing Trends
Factory 4.0
- The Benefits of Factory 4.0
How Cutting Tools are Selected
Workpiece Materials Defined
Cutting Tool Product Types by Application
- Milling Tools
- Turning Tools
- Drilling/Holemaking Tools
- Other Cutting Tools
- Reamers
- Deburring Tools (Burrs)
- Taps/Dies
- Custom/Specialty Tools
Machining Applications
Cutting Tool by Form
- Solid Cutting Tools
- Indexable Inserts
Cutting Tool Grade
- High-Speed Steels
- Cemented Tungsten Carbides
- Ceramic Grade
- Cermets
- Superabrasives
- Diamond
- Polycrystalline (PCD) Tools
- Monocrystalline (Single-crystal) Tools
- Diamond Coated Tools
- CBN/PcBN
Machining Technologies
- Machine Tools
- Grinding/Abrasive Techniques
- Electro-Discharge Machining (EDM)
- Wire EDM
- RAM/Cavity/Sinker EDM
- Small Hole Drilling EDM
- Powder Metallurgy (PM)
- Additive Manufacturing (AM)
- Laser Machining
Section 2: Market Overview
Global Cutting Tools Market Overview
- Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2023-2029
- Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption
- Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand
- Global Industry Trends
- World Machining Industry by Product Type ($MM): 2023-2029
- Machine Tools Industry Overview
- Global Demand ($MM) for Machine Tools by Region and Type: 2023-2029
- Trends & Forecasts
World Market for Cutting Tools by Region
- Regional Market Factors
- Asia/Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- South America
Supply Chain Factors
Global Policies on Industrial Production
- European Union/Europe
- Asia/Pacific
- North America
- South America
Market by End-User Consumption
- Key Market Trends
Market by Product Type
- Key Market Trends
Indexable Inserts & Solid Tooling
- Factors Affecting Demand by Form
Market by Grade
- Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
Market by Workpiece Material
- Trends in Workpiece Material
Shipments by Distribution Channel
Getting to Market:
- Distributors
- Direct Sales
- Private Labeling
- Online
- Integrators/VARS
- Mass Merchandisers
Markups and Pricing
- Competitive Bidding
- Flat Rate
- Volume Discounting
Competitive Environment
- Supplier Trends and Market Share
- Competitive Factors
- Field of Competition
- Product Sophistication
- Competitive Technologies
- Barriers to Market Entry
Section 3: Milling
Drivers & Trends in the Global Milling Market
Key Facts from 2023 & 2024
Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2023-2029
- Market Trends by Region
- CAGR 2023-2029: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
- High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period
Milling Tool Market by Product Type
- Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Product Type: 2023-2029
- End/Face Mills
- Slot/Slit Mills
- Plunge Mills
- Contour Mills
- Profiling
- Threading
- Micromachining
- Helical
- Other/Specialty
- Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
- Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type
Milling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable
- Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Tool Type: 2023-2029
- Indexable
- Solid
- Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Milling Tools by Grade
- Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Grade: 2023-2029
- Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029
Milling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material
- Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2023-2029
- End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029
Milling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry
- Key End-User Industries
- High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2023-2029 by End-User
- End-User Market by Consumption
- Global Demand for Milling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2023-2029
- Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond
- Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2023-2029
Section 4: Turning Tools
Drivers & Trends in the Global Turning Market
Key Facts from 2023 & 2024
Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2023-2029
- Market Trends by Region
- CAGR 2023-2029: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
- High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period
Turning Tool Market by Product Type
- Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Product Type: 2023-2029
- ISO Turning
- Parting/Grooving
- Threading
- Profiling
- Micromachining
- Other
- Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
- Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type
Turning Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable
- Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Tool Type: 2023-2029
- Indexable
- Solid
- Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Turning Tools by Grade
- Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Grade: 2023-2029
- Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029
Turning Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material
- Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2023-2029
- End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029
Turning Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry
- Key End-User Industries
- High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2023-2029 by End-User
- End-User Market by Consumption
- Global Demand for Turning Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2023-2029
- Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond
- Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2023-2029
Section 5: Drilling Tools
Drivers & Trends in the Global Drilling Market
Key Facts from 2023 & 2024
Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2023-2029
- Market Trends by Region
- CAGR 2023-2029: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
- High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period
Drilling Tool Market by Product Type
- Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Product Type: 2023-2029
- Standard Depth Drilling
- Deep Hole Drilling
- Threading
- Micromachining
- Interchangeable Tip
- Other
- Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
- Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type
Drilling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable
- Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Tool Type: 2023-2029
- Indexable
- Solid
- Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Drilling Tools by Grade
- Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Grade: 2023-2029
- Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029
Drilling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material
- Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2023-2029
- End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029
Drilling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry
- Key End-User Industries
- High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2023-2029 by End-User
- End-User Market by Consumption
- Global Demand for Drilling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2023-2029
- Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond
- Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2023-2029
Section 6: Other Tools
This section breaks down the market for other tool types. These includes solid tools, such as burrs, reamers, taps, and dies that are used in specific applications.
Drivers & Trends in the Global Other Market
Key Facts from 2023 & 2024
Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2023-2029
- Market Trends by Region
- CAGR 2023-2029: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
- High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period
Other Tool Market by Product Type
- Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Product Type: 2023-2029
- Dies
- Taps
- Burrs
- Reamers
- Other/Specialty
- Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
- Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type
Other Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable
- Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Tool Type: 2023-2029
- Indexable
- Solid
- Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling
Other Tools by Grade
- Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Grade: 2023-2029
- Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029
Other Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material
- Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2023-2029
- End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
- CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029
Other Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry
- Key End-User Industries
- High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2023-2029 by End-User
- End-User Market by Consumption
- Global Demand for Other Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2023-2029
- Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond
- Factors Affecting End-User Demand
Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2023-2029
