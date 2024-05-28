Cutting Tools Market Report, Volume Two: Latest Product and Applications Analysis

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volume Two: Product & Application Analysis" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cutting Tools (Volume Two) report focuses on the cutting tools global market broken down by product/application type, i.e. Milling, turning, drilling, and other tools. Each product is analyzed by consumption value ($mm) by country, end-user, tool type, application, workpiece material, and grade.

Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2023 through 2029, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.

Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.

Scope of Coverage

The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.

Research Objectives

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

  • To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
  • To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
  • To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
  • To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Technology Overview

What is a Metal Cutting Tool?

Manufacturing of Cutting Tools

Cost Factors in Cutting tools Manufacturing

Coatings

  • Coatings Processes
  • CVD
  • PVD
  • Multilayer (superlattice) Ceramic Coatings
  • Nanocomposites
  • Diamond Coatings

Technological Advances in Cutting Tool Production

General Manufacturing Trends

Factory 4.0

  • The Benefits of Factory 4.0

How Cutting Tools are Selected

Workpiece Materials Defined

Cutting Tool Product Types by Application

  • Milling Tools
  • Turning Tools
  • Drilling/Holemaking Tools
  • Other Cutting Tools
  • Reamers
  • Deburring Tools (Burrs)
  • Taps/Dies
  • Custom/Specialty Tools

Machining Applications

Cutting Tool by Form

  • Solid Cutting Tools
  • Indexable Inserts

Cutting Tool Grade

  • High-Speed Steels
  • Cemented Tungsten Carbides
  • Ceramic Grade
  • Cermets
  • Superabrasives
  • Diamond
  • Polycrystalline (PCD) Tools
  • Monocrystalline (Single-crystal) Tools
  • Diamond Coated Tools
  • CBN/PcBN

Machining Technologies

  • Machine Tools
  • Grinding/Abrasive Techniques
  • Electro-Discharge Machining (EDM)
  • Wire EDM
  • RAM/Cavity/Sinker EDM
  • Small Hole Drilling EDM
  • Powder Metallurgy (PM)
  • Additive Manufacturing (AM)
  • Laser Machining

Section 2: Market Overview

Global Cutting Tools Market Overview

  • Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2023-2029
  • Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption
  • Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand
  • Global Industry Trends
  • World Machining Industry by Product Type ($MM): 2023-2029
  • Machine Tools Industry Overview
  • Global Demand ($MM) for Machine Tools by Region and Type: 2023-2029
  • Trends & Forecasts

World Market for Cutting Tools by Region

  • Regional Market Factors
  • Asia/Pacific
  • Europe
  • North America
  • South America

Supply Chain Factors

Global Policies on Industrial Production

  • European Union/Europe
  • Asia/Pacific
  • North America
  • South America

Market by End-User Consumption

  • Key Market Trends

Market by Product Type

  • Key Market Trends

Indexable Inserts & Solid Tooling

  • Factors Affecting Demand by Form

Market by Grade

  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

Market by Workpiece Material

  • Trends in Workpiece Material

Shipments by Distribution Channel

Getting to Market:

  • Distributors
  • Direct Sales
  • Private Labeling
  • Online
  • Integrators/VARS
  • Mass Merchandisers

Markups and Pricing

  • Competitive Bidding
  • Flat Rate
  • Volume Discounting

Competitive Environment

  • Supplier Trends and Market Share
  • Competitive Factors
  • Field of Competition
  • Product Sophistication
  • Competitive Technologies
  • Barriers to Market Entry

Section 3: Milling

Drivers & Trends in the Global Milling Market

Key Facts from 2023 & 2024

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2023-2029

  • Market Trends by Region
  • CAGR 2023-2029: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
  • High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Milling Tool Market by Product Type

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Product Type: 2023-2029
  • End/Face Mills
  • Slot/Slit Mills
  • Plunge Mills
  • Contour Mills
  • Profiling
  • Threading
  • Micromachining
  • Helical
  • Other/Specialty
  • Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Milling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Tool Type: 2023-2029
  • Indexable
  • Solid
  • Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Milling Tools by Grade

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Grade: 2023-2029
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Milling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

  • Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2023-2029
  • End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Milling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

  • Key End-User Industries
  • High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2023-2029 by End-User
  • End-User Market by Consumption
  • Global Demand for Milling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2023-2029
  • Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2023-2029

Section 4: Turning Tools

Drivers & Trends in the Global Turning Market

Key Facts from 2023 & 2024

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2023-2029

  • Market Trends by Region
  • CAGR 2023-2029: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
  • High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Turning Tool Market by Product Type

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Product Type: 2023-2029
  • ISO Turning
  • Parting/Grooving
  • Threading
  • Profiling
  • Micromachining
  • Other
  • Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Turning Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Tool Type: 2023-2029
  • Indexable
  • Solid
  • Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Turning Tools by Grade

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Grade: 2023-2029
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Turning Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

  • Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2023-2029
  • End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Turning Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

  • Key End-User Industries
  • High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2023-2029 by End-User
  • End-User Market by Consumption
  • Global Demand for Turning Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2023-2029
  • Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2023-2029

Section 5: Drilling Tools

Drivers & Trends in the Global Drilling Market

Key Facts from 2023 & 2024

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2023-2029

  • Market Trends by Region
  • CAGR 2023-2029: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
  • High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Drilling Tool Market by Product Type

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Product Type: 2023-2029
  • Standard Depth Drilling
  • Deep Hole Drilling
  • Threading
  • Micromachining
  • Interchangeable Tip
  • Other
  • Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Drilling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Tool Type: 2023-2029
  • Indexable
  • Solid
  • Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Drilling Tools by Grade

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Grade: 2023-2029
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Drilling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

  • Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2023-2029
  • End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Drilling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

  • Key End-User Industries
  • High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2023-2029 by End-User
  • End-User Market by Consumption
  • Global Demand for Drilling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2023-2029
  • Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2023-2029

Section 6: Other Tools

This section breaks down the market for other tool types. These includes solid tools, such as burrs, reamers, taps, and dies that are used in specific applications.

Drivers & Trends in the Global Other Market

Key Facts from 2023 & 2024

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2023-2029

  • Market Trends by Region
  • CAGR 2023-2029: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery
  • High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Other Tool Market by Product Type

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Product Type: 2023-2029
  • Dies
  • Taps
  • Burrs
  • Reamers
  • Other/Specialty
  • Forecasts & Trends in Product Type
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Other Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Tool Type: 2023-2029
  • Indexable
  • Solid
  • Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Other Tools by Grade

  • Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Grade: 2023-2029
  • Factors Affecting Demand by Grade
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Other Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

  • Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2023-2029
  • End-User Trends by Workpiece Material
  • CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Other Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

  • Key End-User Industries
  • High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2023-2029 by End-User
  • End-User Market by Consumption
  • Global Demand for Other Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2023-2029
  • Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond
  • Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2023-2029

