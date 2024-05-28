Cutting Tools Market Report, Volume Two: Latest Product and Applications Analysis

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volume Two: Product & Application Analysis" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cutting Tools (Volume Two) report focuses on the cutting tools global market broken down by product/application type, i.e. Milling, turning, drilling, and other tools. Each product is analyzed by consumption value ($mm) by country, end-user, tool type, application, workpiece material, and grade.

Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2023 through 2029, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.

Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.

Scope of Coverage

The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.

Research Objectives

The primary objectives in this analysis are:

To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;

To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;

To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and

To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Technology Overview

What is a Metal Cutting Tool?

Manufacturing of Cutting Tools

Cost Factors in Cutting tools Manufacturing

Coatings

Coatings Processes

CVD

PVD

Multilayer (superlattice) Ceramic Coatings

Nanocomposites

Diamond Coatings

Technological Advances in Cutting Tool Production

General Manufacturing Trends

Factory 4.0

The Benefits of Factory 4.0

How Cutting Tools are Selected

Workpiece Materials Defined

Cutting Tool Product Types by Application

Milling Tools

Turning Tools

Drilling/Holemaking Tools

Other Cutting Tools

Reamers

Deburring Tools (Burrs)

Taps/Dies

Custom/Specialty Tools

Machining Applications

Cutting Tool by Form

Solid Cutting Tools

Indexable Inserts

Cutting Tool Grade

High-Speed Steels

Cemented Tungsten Carbides

Ceramic Grade

Cermets

Superabrasives

Diamond

Polycrystalline (PCD) Tools

Monocrystalline (Single-crystal) Tools

Diamond Coated Tools

CBN/PcBN

Machining Technologies

Machine Tools

Grinding/Abrasive Techniques

Electro-Discharge Machining (EDM)

Wire EDM

RAM/Cavity/Sinker EDM

Small Hole Drilling EDM

Powder Metallurgy (PM)

Additive Manufacturing (AM)

Laser Machining

Section 2: Market Overview

Global Cutting Tools Market Overview

Total Demand by Country for Cutting Tools ($MM): 2023-2029

Trends & Forecasts in Cutting Tool Consumption

Factors Affecting Cutting Tool Demand

Global Industry Trends

World Machining Industry by Product Type ($MM): 2023-2029

Machine Tools Industry Overview

Global Demand ($MM) for Machine Tools by Region and Type: 2023-2029

Trends & Forecasts

World Market for Cutting Tools by Region

Regional Market Factors

Asia/Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Supply Chain Factors

Global Policies on Industrial Production

European Union/Europe

Asia/Pacific

North America

South America

Market by End-User Consumption

Key Market Trends

Market by Product Type

Key Market Trends

Indexable Inserts & Solid Tooling

Factors Affecting Demand by Form

Market by Grade

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

Market by Workpiece Material

Trends in Workpiece Material

Shipments by Distribution Channel

Getting to Market:

Distributors

Direct Sales

Private Labeling

Online

Integrators/VARS

Mass Merchandisers

Markups and Pricing

Competitive Bidding

Flat Rate

Volume Discounting

Competitive Environment

Supplier Trends and Market Share

Competitive Factors

Field of Competition

Product Sophistication

Competitive Technologies

Barriers to Market Entry

Section 3: Milling

Drivers & Trends in the Global Milling Market

Key Facts from 2023 & 2024

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2023-2029

Market Trends by Region

CAGR 2023-2029: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery

High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Milling Tool Market by Product Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Product Type: 2023-2029

End/Face Mills

Slot/Slit Mills

Plunge Mills

Contour Mills

Profiling

Threading

Micromachining

Helical

Other/Specialty

Forecasts & Trends in Product Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Milling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Tool Type: 2023-2029

Indexable

Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Milling Tools by Grade

Global Demand ($MM) for Milling Tools by Grade: 2023-2029

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Milling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2023-2029

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Milling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

Key End-User Industries

High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2023-2029 by End-User

End-User Market by Consumption

Global Demand for Milling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2023-2029

Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2023-2029

Section 4: Turning Tools

Drivers & Trends in the Global Turning Market

Key Facts from 2023 & 2024

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2023-2029

Market Trends by Region

CAGR 2023-2029: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery

High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Turning Tool Market by Product Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Product Type: 2023-2029

ISO Turning

Parting/Grooving

Threading

Profiling

Micromachining

Other

Forecasts & Trends in Product Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Turning Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Tool Type: 2023-2029

Indexable

Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Turning Tools by Grade

Global Demand ($MM) for Turning Tools by Grade: 2023-2029

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Turning Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2023-2029

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Turning Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

Key End-User Industries

High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2023-2029 by End-User

End-User Market by Consumption

Global Demand for Turning Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2023-2029

Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2023-2029

Section 5: Drilling Tools

Drivers & Trends in the Global Drilling Market

Key Facts from 2023 & 2024

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2023-2029

Market Trends by Region

CAGR 2023-2029: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery

High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Drilling Tool Market by Product Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Product Type: 2023-2029

Standard Depth Drilling

Deep Hole Drilling

Threading

Micromachining

Interchangeable Tip

Other

Forecasts & Trends in Product Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Drilling Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Tool Type: 2023-2029

Indexable

Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Drilling Tools by Grade

Global Demand ($MM) for Drilling Tools by Grade: 2023-2029

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Drilling Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2023-2029

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Drilling Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

Key End-User Industries

High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2023-2029 by End-User

End-User Market by Consumption

Global Demand for Drilling Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2023-2029

Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2023-2029

Section 6: Other Tools

This section breaks down the market for other tool types. These includes solid tools, such as burrs, reamers, taps, and dies that are used in specific applications.

Drivers & Trends in the Global Other Market

Key Facts from 2023 & 2024

Global Demand ($MM) by Country: 2023-2029

Market Trends by Region

CAGR 2023-2029: Year-over-Year Market Change by Country through Recovery

High-Growth Markets through the Forecast Period

Other Tool Market by Product Type

Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Product Type: 2023-2029

Dies

Taps

Burrs

Reamers

Other/Specialty

Forecasts & Trends in Product Type

Factors Affecting Demand by Product Type

Other Tools by Type: Solid/Indexable

Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Tool Type: 2023-2029

Indexable

Solid

Trends in Solid versus Indexable Tooling

Other Tools by Grade

Global Demand ($MM) for Other Tools by Grade: 2023-2029

Factors Affecting Demand by Grade

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Other Tool Consumption ($MM) by Workpiece Material

Global Demand ($MM) by Workpiece Material: 2023-2029

End-User Trends by Workpiece Material

CAGR (%) based on Consumption ($MM): 2023-2029

Other Tool Demand ($MM) by End-User Industry

Key End-User Industries

High Growth Markets: CAGR (%) 2023-2029 by End-User

End-User Market by Consumption

Global Demand for Other Tools ($MM) by End-User Industry: 2023-2029

Forecasts and Market Outlook: 2024 and Beyond

Factors Affecting End-User Demand

Product Technological Trends and Market Forecasts: 2023-2029

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bvweh2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.