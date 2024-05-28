Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Strategic Report 2024-2030: How Diversity and Inclusion Technology Can Bring Organizational-Level Changes

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Market to Reach $24.4 Billion by 2030
The global market for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) estimated at US$10.9 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2023-2030. Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.2% CAGR and reach US$7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the External D&I Partnerships segment is estimated at 9.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
Diversity and inclusion (D&I) in the workplace are crucial issues that continue to challenge humanity, despite the global village we now live in. Achieving equality has proven difficult, as evidenced by the ongoing struggle with diversity. The percentage share breakdown of the world population by race illustrates the vast diversity that exists. It's essential to consider cultural survival and the importance of traditional languages and dialects, highlighting the world's interconnectedness.
Prevailing corporate sentiments on D&I reveal mixed perspectives, with labor globalization driving the migration of skilled labor to developed countries. Attracting and retaining globally mobile skilled migrants has become the new norm. In the United States, a land known for its cultural diversity, the current state of D&I signifies the dawn of a new era for corporate D&I initiatives. The D&I percentage score of major companies in 2024 reflects this trend, emphasizing the need for reimagined workforce planning to achieve competitive advantage in the post-COVID-19 era.
The increase in diversity and leadership roles on LinkedIn from 2015 to 2023 underscores the growing importance of D&I in corporate roles. Evidence suggests that workplace diversity attracts top talent and enhances profitability, as companies with high diversity scores often outperform those with lower scores. The economic benefits of a diverse workforce and an inclusive work environment are well-recognized, although many companies still have much to learn about the full advantages of including all employees.
Challenges remain in the successful implementation of D&I programs, with symptoms of a lack of D&I, such as microaggressions, often overlooked. To achieve D&I goals, companies must implement best practices, acknowledge the vital role of inclusive leadership, and focus on manager training and bias awareness. Identifying and addressing D&I challenges is essential for fostering a truly inclusive workplace.
Recent market activity and the D&I percentage market share of global key competitors in 2024 highlight the ongoing efforts and progress in this area. Major world brands continue to innovate and lead the way in D&I initiatives, striving to create more inclusive environments.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Diversity & Inclusion, A Prelude
- Diversity & Inclusion in the Workplace: A Fact Check
- Humanity's Struggle With Diversity. Why is it so Hard to Achieve Equality?
- Percentage Share Breakdown of World Population by Race
- It Makes Sense to Look for Cultural Survival & Importance in the Continued Use of Traditional Languages & Dialects
- The World is Truly a Global Village
- Prevailing Corporate Sentiments on Diversity & Inclusion (In %)
- Labor Globalization is the New Reality
- Globalization Triggers Migration of Skilled Labor to Developed Countries
- Attracting & Retaining Globally Mobile Skilled Migrants is the New Norm
- The Current State of Diversity in the U.S., A Land of Cultural Diversity
- What Does this Mean for Companies? It Means the Dawn of a New Era of D&I is Upon the Corporate World
- D&I Percentage Score (%) of Major Companies: 2024
- Reimagining Workforce Planning to Achieve Competitive Advantage in the Post-COVID-19 Era
- Corporate Roles & Opportunities for Diversity & Inclusion is Increasing by the Day: % Increase in Diversity & Leadership Roles & Titles on LinkedIn 2015 Vs 2023
- It's Only the Marginalized Who Appreciate the Value of Business Diversity
- How Diversity, Equity, AND Inclusion Has Been Evolving in Recent Years
- Here's Evidence that Workplace Diversity Attracts Top Talent
- Want to Increase Profitability Then Its Time to See How Diverse Your Workforce Is: Revenue Performance of Companies With High & Low Diversity Scores
- Economic Benefits of Diverse Workforce & Inclusive Work Environment Are Well Acknowledged Facts
- Including ALL in the Fold, Here's What Companies Do Not Know
- A Recap of Challenges Plaguing Successful Implementation of D&I Programs
- Symptoms of a Workplace Lacking D&I
- Microaggression, the Often Overlooked Yet Critical Symptom of a Non-Inclusive Work Environment
- What Can Companies to Do to Achieve their D&I Goals?
- Implement D&I Best Practices in the Workplace
- Acknowledging the Fact that Inclusive Leadership Vital to Success
- Role of Manager Training & Bias Awareness in Achieving D&I Goals
- Identifying & Addressing D&I Challenges
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
- Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Current State of Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Worldwide: A Review
- Top Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Trends for 2024 and Beyond
- How Diversity and Inclusion Technology Can Bring Organizational-Level Changes
- Diversity Hiring Picks Up as Millennial and Gen Z Job Seekers Prefer Companies with Workplace Diversity
- Global Workforce Composition: % Breakdown of Male Vs Female Employees as of the Year 2023
- Gender Disparity of People in Leadership Role Continues to Remain: Gender of People in Managerial & CEO Roles in Fortune 500 Companies as of the Year 2023
- US Workforce Composition by Generation for Years 2023 & 2026
- Racial Discrimination Still Remains Rife in Workplaces
- Despite the Fact Diversity is Beneficial for a Company, the Reality is that Corporate Leaders Remain White & Male: Representation of Workforce in the U.S. by Role, Gender & Race as of the Year 2023
- US Workforce Composition by Race and Ethnicity: 2024
- What is Racial Discrimination?
- Racism Remains the Bitter Reality Despite Laws
- Slow Progress: Racism Continues to Survive & Thrive
- Sexism & Racism: A Tough Combination for Women of Color
- Ways to Effectively Deal with Racial Discrimination at Workplaces
- Female Empowerment Improves as Evidenced by Increasing Share in Leadership Roles
- Creating a More LGBTQ Inclusive Workplace?
- Composition of LGBTQ Workforce (In %) by Age Group as of the Year 2023
- % of LGBTQ Workforce Who Experience Discrimination in the Workplace
- Important Role of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in Achieving Diversity in the Workplace
- Technology Comes to the Aid of D&I Implementation
- Technological Interventions Expedite D&I Initiatives
- Advanced Technology Covers Diverse Aspects of D&I Initiatives
- AI to Gain Strong Adoption to Facilitate DEI
- Using AI to Eliminate Biases
- Innovator Diversity Key for Sustainable Innovation - But Is the System There Yet?
- Variegated Teams for Fostering Innovation in Organizations
- Special Focus on DEI in the US TV & Film Industry
- Hollywood is Far from Adequately Representing Minority Groups
- Damaging Impact of "Gone With The Wind" On Hollywood Racism
- Black Representation In The U.S Film Industry: A Special Focus
- Overcoming Challenges. Here's How It Can Be Done
- Gender Disparity in Hollywood
- What Better Indication of Rampant Sexual Objectification of Women Than This! Salaries of Hollywood Stars by Age and Gender (In US$ 000s)
- Diverse Films Generate More Revenues! It's a Fact
- What are the Solutions to Encourage & Build Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Movie Industry?
