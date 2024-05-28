Actuate Therapeutics Files Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Actuate”) announced today that it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Actuate intends to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “ACTU”.

Titan Partners Group, a division of American Capital Partners, is acting as sole book-running manager and Newbridge Securities Corporation is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Titan Partners at 4 World Trade Center, 29th Floor, New York, NY 10007, at (929) 833-1246, or by email at prospectus@titanpartnersgrp.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy these securities be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high impact cancers. Actuate’s lead drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3 inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistant to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy including several DDR pathways. Elraglusib is designed to act as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of NF-kB and regulates multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function. For additional information, please visit Actuate’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

+1 (617) 308-4306

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com