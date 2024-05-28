Orion Group Holdings Set to Join the Russell 3000® Index

HOUSTON, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ORN) (the “Company”), a leading specialty construction company, today announced that it is set to join the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of the 2024 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on July 1, 2024, according to a preliminary list of additions posted May 24, 2024.



Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 30, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Being included in the Russell Index is an important milestone for Orion and reflects the significant progress we have made transforming the business throughout 2023. Our inclusion in the Russell Index should help expand investor awareness, increase institutional ownership, and provide additional liquidity in our stock,” said Travis Boone, Chief Executive Officer of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. “This milestone was achieved during an exciting time for Orion. With a strong foundation of operational discipline, a vastly improved business development team and a healthy balance sheet, we have set the Company up for success and are focused on driving growth for the remainder of 2024 and beyond.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to the data as of the end of December 2023, about $10.5 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, a prominent global index provider.

About Orion Group Holdings

Orion Group Holdings, Inc., a leading specialty construction company serving the infrastructure, industrial and building sectors, provides services both on and off the water in the continental United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and the Caribbean Basin through its marine segment and its concrete segment. The Company’s marine segment provides construction and dredging services relating to marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Its concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including place and finish, site prep, layout, forming, and rebar placement for large commercial, structural and other associated business areas. The Company is headquartered in Houston, Texas with regional offices throughout its operating areas. The Company’s website is located at: https://www.oriongroupholdingsinc.com.

