Emerging Opportunities in Low-Carbon Flooring Markets, 2024-2034, Featuring Strategic Analysis of Tarkett, Forbo Sarlino, Mohawk Industries, Shaw Industries Group, Interface, and More

Low-carbon flooring market is experiencing significant growth, propelled by growing environmental consciousness among consumers and businesses, rising government regulations and policies, and rapid development in innovative low-carbon flooring solutions. Considering the optimistic scenario the market is valued at $95 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.22% to reach $251.2 billion by 2034.



Despite these positive drivers, the market faces hurdles such as limitations in terms of availability, colors, styles, and designs compared to traditional flooring materials. However, increasing demand for innovative sustainable materials with improved performance, durability, and aesthetics, present lucrative opportunities for the expansion of low-carbon flooring demand, suggesting a vibrant future for this market as it navigates through challenges towards higher upfront costs compared to conventional flooring materials.





There is a growing awareness among consumers in North America about environmental issues, including climate change, deforestation, and resource depletion. As a result, there is a heightened demand for sustainable and eco-friendly products, including low-carbon flooring options, which have a reduced environmental footprint compared to traditional flooring materials. Government regulations and incentives at the federal, state, and local levels in North America promote sustainability and energy efficiency in building construction and renovation. Programs such as ENERGY STAR and LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification encourage the use of low-carbon and energy-efficient building materials, including flooring, by offering tax incentives, rebates, and other financial benefits.



Efforts to reduce embodied carbon in the low-carbon flooring market are gaining traction as part of broader sustainability initiatives within the construction and building materials industry. Manufacturers and designers are increasingly prioritizing materials with lower embodied carbon footprints for flooring products. This includes using renewable and recycled materials, such as bamboo, cork, recycled wood, and reclaimed materials, which have lower carbon emissions compared to traditional flooring materials such as concrete or vinyl.

In August 2021, the Rocky Mountain Institute released a new report focusing on diminishing embodied carbon in buildings. According to the report, significant reductions in embodied carbon, exceeding 50%, are achievable for certain finishing materials such as flooring, carpet tiles, ceiling tiles, and paint, without incurring any additional up-front cost. Some companies are exploring carbon offsetting strategies to mitigate the carbon emissions associated with flooring production and installation. This may involve investing in projects that capture or offset carbon emissions, such as reforestation initiatives or renewable energy projects, to achieve carbon neutrality or net-zero emissions.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analysing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

Tarkett

Forbo Sarlino SAS

MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What are the main factors driving the demand for low-carbon flooring market?

What are the major patents filed by the companies active in the low-carbon flooring market?

Who are the key players in the low-carbon flooring market, and what are their respective market shares?

What partnerships or collaborations are prominent among stakeholders in the low-carbon flooring market?

What are the strategies adopted by the key companies to gain a competitive edge in low-carbon flooring market?

What is the futuristic outlook for the low-carbon flooring market in terms of growth potential?

What is the current estimation of the low-carbon flooring market, and what growth trajectory is projected from 2024 to 2034?

Which application, and product segment is expected to lead the market over the forecast period (2024-2034)?

Which regions demonstrate the highest adoption rates for low-carbon flooring market, and what factors contribute to their leadership?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $251.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Embodied Carbon Reduction Efforts

1.1.2 The Rising Popularity of Reclaimed and Salvaged Wood Flooring

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 R&D Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend by Country, by Company

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1 Country Specific Flooring Standards

1.4.2 ASTM Standards and Specifications

1.4.3 Impact of UN SDG Adoptions on Construction Industry

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

2. Low-Carbon Flooring Market (by Application)

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Low-Carbon Flooring Market (by End-use Industry)

2.3.1 Residential

2.3.2 Non-Residential

3. Low-Carbon Flooring Market (by Product)

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Low-Carbon Flooring Market (by Material Type)

3.3.1 Linoleum

3.3.2 Wood

3.3.3 Cork

3.3.4 Bamboo

3.3.5 Stone

3.3.6 Others

3.4 Low-Carbon Flooring Market (by Design Type)

3.4.1 Sheets

3.4.2 Carpet

3.4.3 Blocks and Tiles

4. Low-Carbon Flooring Market (by Region)

4.1 Low-Carbon Flooring Market (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

5. Companies Profiled

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.2.1 Tarkett

5.2.2 Amorim Cork Flooring

5.2.3 Forbo Sarlino SAS

5.2.4 MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC.

5.2.5 Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

5.2.6 Milliken & Company

5.2.7 Nora systems, Inc.

5.2.8 Gerflor

5.2.9 Amtico International

5.2.10 Earthwerks

5.2.11 Parterre

5.2.12 Twenty & Oak

5.2.13 Congoleum

5.2.14 FLOORS DEPOT

5.2.15 Interface, Inc.

5.2.16 Others

6. Research Methodology

