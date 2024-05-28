Global Telehealth Services Market Report 2024-2034: CAGR of 30.42% Projected Over the Forecast Period with Doxy.me, Teladoc Health, and Medtronic Dominating

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telehealth Services Market Analysis & Forecast to 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global telehealth services market was valued at USD 45.04 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 836.34 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 30.42% from 2024 to 2034.

Key drivers include rapid healthcare digitalization, increased smartphone and internet use, demand for value-driven care, healthcare personnel shortages, improved healthcare IT infrastructure, and the need for remote patient monitoring due to chronic diseases. The development and launch of advanced telehealth technologies further boost market growth.

Advanced telehealth services, including video calls, phone calls, and text messages, are enhancing healthcare accessibility and convenience. For example, in January 2024, Optum Perks introduced a telehealth solution for affordable online healthcare and prescriptions.

In 2023, real-time interactions were the highest revenue segment due to their use in chronic disease management, real-time monitoring needs, digital health infrastructure improvements, and the rise of AI/ML in telehealth. Remote patient monitoring is expected to grow fastest, driven by digital health advancements and rising healthcare costs. For instance, RxDefine launched RxTelehealth in September 2022 to enhance healthcare engagement.

Web-based platforms led the market by delivery mode in 2023 due to their accessibility, smartphone industry advancements, and improved internet connectivity. Cloud-based platforms are expected to grow the fastest due to advanced technology, data security, and improved medical accessibility. In March 2023, Royal Philips N.V. launched a Virtual Care Management portfolio to support hospital staff and reduce healthcare costs.

Tele-radiology was the top application segment in 2023, driven by digital imaging advancements and a shortage of skilled radiologists. Tele-psychiatry is expected to grow the fastest due to increasing mental health awareness and supportive government initiatives. For example, Sound Physicians Telemedicine and Health Services Management collaborated in January 2023 to provide services in Florida and Texas.

Patients were the highest revenue end-user segment in 2023 due to the growing use of virtual care platforms and increasing health awareness. Providers are expected to grow the fastest, driven by the digitization of healthcare and new virtual care solutions. In March 2022, Vitalchat, Samsung, and EQUUM Medical launched Access4Health to support rural hospitals.

North America is projected to have the highest revenue share due to strong digital health infrastructure and internet connectivity, along with rising chronic disease rates. Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest, driven by increased healthcare IT spending, smartphone use, and digital preparedness. For instance, in May 2022, the MSME forum and Practo partnered to provide comprehensive healthcare solutions to the MSME community in India.

Report Scope

Base Year: 2023

Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Market Forecast by Service, Delivery Mode, Application, and End-user

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries

Exhaustive Company Profiles of Top 10+ Major Market Players

Key Topics Covered



1. Research Methodology

1.1. Study Objectives

1.2. Study Scope

1.3. Research Assumptions

1.4. Research Framework



2. Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Global Telehealth Services Market Overview



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Environment Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

4.2. PESTEL Analysis

4.3. SWOT Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers Analysis

5.2. Restraints Analysis

5.3. Opportunities Analysis

5.4. Threats Analysis

5.5. Trend Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

7. Telehealth Services Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Service Segment Opportunity Analysis

7.2. Patient Medical Data Collections

7.3. Physician-to-physician Contact

7.4. Remote Patient Monitoring

7.5. Video/ Audio Consultations

7.6. Appointment Scheduling

7.7. Real Time Interactions

7.8. Store & Forward

7.9. Other Telehealth Services

8. Telehealth Services Market: Delivery Mode Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Delivery Mode Segment Opportunity Analysis

8.2. Cloud-based

8.3. Web-based

8.4. Others

9. Telehealth Services Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Application Segment Opportunity Analysis

9.2. Tele-dermatology

9.3. Tele-psychiatry

9.4. Tele-cardiology

9.5. Tele-pathology

9.6. Tele-radiology

9.7. Others

10. Telehealth Services Market: End-user Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. End-user Segment Opportunity Analysis

10.2. Payers

10.3. Patients

10.4. Providers

11. Regional Market Analysis

11.1. Regional Market Opportunity Analysis

12. North America Telehealth Services Market

12.1. North America Telehealth Services Market

12.2. U.S. Global Telehealth Services Market

12.3. Canada Global Telehealth Services Market

13. Europe Global Telehealth Services Market

13.1. Europe Global Telehealth Services Market

13.2. Germany Global Telehealth Services Market

13.3. UK Global Telehealth Services Market

13.4. France Global Telehealth Services Market

13.5. Spain Global Telehealth Services Market

13.6. Italy Global Telehealth Services Market

13.7. Rest of Europe Global Telehealth Services Market

14. Asia Pacific Global Telehealth Services Market

14.1. Asia Pacific Global Telehealth Services Market

14.2. Japan Global Telehealth Services Market

14.3. China Global Telehealth Services Market

14.4. India Global Telehealth Services Market

14.5. South Korea Global Telehealth Services Market

14.6. Australia Global Telehealth Services Market

14.7. Rest of Asia Pacific Global Telehealth Services Market

15. Latin America Global Telehealth Services Market

15.1. Latin America Global Telehealth Services Market

15.2. Brazil Global Telehealth Services Market

15.3. Mexico Global Telehealth Services Market

15.4. Argentina Global Telehealth Services Market

15.5. Rest of Latin America Global Telehealth Services Market

16. MEA Global Telehealth Services Market

16.1. MEA Global Telehealth Services Market

16.2. GCC Global Telehealth Services Market

16.3. South Africa Global Telehealth Services Market

16.4. Rest of MEA Global Telehealth Services Market

17. Competitor Analysis

17.1. Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

17.2. Major Recent Developments

18. Company Profiles

18.1. Doxy.me

18.2. Teladoc Health Inc.

18.3. Medtronic PLC

18.4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

18.5. MDLive

18.6. Siemens Healthineers

18.7. Zoom

18.8. Cisco Systems

18.9. PlushCare

18.10. American Well

18.11. Practo

18.12. GE Healthcare

18.13. GlobalMed

18.14. Cerner Corporation

18.15. HealthTap, Inc.

18.16. Doctor on Demand

18.17. Other Prominent Players

19. Conclusion



20. Recommendations

