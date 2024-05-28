Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market (2024-2034) to Witness 20.71% CAGR - Next-Gen LAAC Devices Revolutionizing Safety, Efficacy, and Accessibility in Cardiac Care

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global left atrial appendage closure devices market accounted for USD 1.53 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.15 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 20.71% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow due to the rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation, increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements in LAA closure devices increased awareness and acceptance of LAA Closure and favourable reimbursement policies.



Advances in device technology have created next-generation LAAC devices that are safer, more effective, and easier to use. These technological breakthroughs include improvements to device design, materials, delivery systems, and imaging techniques, making LAAC operations safer and more accessible to a larger patient population. For instance, Boston Scientific announced in January 2023 that it had completed the acquisition of Baylis Medical Company Inc.'s electrophysiology portfolio, which includes the LARIAT Suture Delivery Device.



By technique, the endocardial segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global left atrial appendage closure devices market in 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of advanced endocardial closure devices and their effectiveness in reducing stroke risk in atrial fibrillation patients. For instance, in December 2023, Abbott announced that its Amplatzer Amulet Left Atrial Appendage Occluder had been approved by the FDA to reduce the risk of stroke in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation. Additionally, the epicardial segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for alternative approaches in patients with challenging anatomies and the development of innovative epicardial closure device technologies.



By procedure, the percutaneous segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global left atrial appendage closure devices market in 2023 and is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, advancements in percutaneous device technology, and expanding adoption in a broader patient population. For instance, Abbott announced in April 2022 that its AmplatzerTM Steerable Delivery Sheath is now available in the United States for the treatment of atrial fibrillation. This device works with the company's Amplatzer Amulet TM Left Atrial Appendage Occluder.



By end-user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global left atrial appendage closure devices market in 2023 owing to the growing prevalence of atrial fibrillation, increased procedural volumes, and a higher concentration of specialized healthcare facilities offering LAAC procedures. For instance, in December 2023, the FDA approved Abbott's AMPLATZERTM AmuletTM Left Atrial Appendage Occluder. Additionally, the ambulatory surgical centers segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising trend towards outpatient procedures, advancements in minimally invasive techniques, and increased focus on cost-effective healthcare delivery models.



North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of atrial fibrillation, robust healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies, and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing older population, rising healthcare costs, growing healthcare infrastructure, and increased awareness of atrial fibrillation and stroke prevention. For instance, in May 2023, Biosense Webster's THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Catheter was approved by the FDA to treat atrial fibrillation.



