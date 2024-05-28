Phathom Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAT), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following investor conferences in June:



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY

Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Live Webcast: 12:30 p.m. ET

Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami Beach, FL

Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Live Webcast: 2:40 p.m. ET

Management to participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference

To access the live webcast and archived recordings of each event, visit the News & Events section of the Phathom website at https://investors.phathompharma.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. Recordings will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of each meeting.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. Phathom has in-licensed the exclusive rights to vonoprazan, a first-in-class potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) that is currently marketed in the United States as VOQUEZNA® (vonoprazan) tablets for the treatment of Erosive GERD and relief of related heartburn in adults, in addition to VOQUEZNA® TRIPLE PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules, clarithromycin tablets) and VOQUEZNA® DUAL PAK® (vonoprazan tablets, amoxicillin capsules) for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults. For more information about Phathom, visit the Company’s website at www.phathompharma.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

