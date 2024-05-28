Utica University Selects ABM to Transform Campus-wide Facilities Management





NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility services, infrastructure solutions, and parking management today announced a 10-year partnership with Utica University to help transform its campus-wide facilities management operations and create engaging and sustainable spaces for students, faculty and staff.



As one of the largest providers of higher education facility solutions in the United States, ABM will bring its industry-leading expertise to the Utica, New York, campus through its ABM Performance Solutions™ model, providing a holistic “one team” approach for all facilities services performed across the campus.

“We’re excited to begin this decade-long partnership with Utica University as we further expand ABM’s reach into higher education institutions in the Northeast,” said Scott Camp, ABM’s President of Education. “ABM has a long history of delivering innovation and efficiency to educational facilities since we became America’s first janitorial contractor to clean a major college campus over a century ago. We’re looking forward to continuing and building upon that legacy of excellence and experience with Utica University through our proprietary ABM Performance Solutions™ model.”

Utica University is an independent private institution with a uniquely personal approach to evolving its educational and communal offerings to meet the needs of students and the community, alike. ABM and Utica’s partnership echoes these values, as it provides employment opportunities for residents and students while exemplifying the university’s ability to supply the larger community with additional resources.

The partnership includes ABM providing multiple services, including janitorial, maintenance management and repair, landscaping, snow removal and more across the nearly 900,000 square feet of space at the university.

“We’re thrilled to partner with an innovative and future-focused organization like ABM to join our university community,” said Shad Crowe, VP for Facilities & Emergency Management at Utica University. “With unmatched experience in providing solutions to higher education institutions, ABM also brings a focus on emerging technology and data-enabled solutions which is well-aligned with our vision for our campus growth.”

ABM’s Performance Solutions model is the next evolution of consolidated facility services. A single-source operating model across an entire built environment, ABM Performance Solutions provides a cohesive, streamlined team delivering end-to-end services, generating cost and operating efficiencies through one contract, one invoice and one source of accountability. To ensure that performance standards are met, ABM will leverage its award-winning data & technology to measure its success and ensure all operations are being enhanced.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is one of the world’s largest providers of facility services and solutions. A driving force for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable world, ABM provides essential services and forward-looking performance solutions that improve the spaces and places that matter most. From curbside to rooftop, ABM’s comprehensive services include janitorial, engineering, parking, electrical and lighting, energy and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, and mission critical solutions. ABM serves a wide range of industries—from commercial office buildings to universities, airports, hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and distribution centers, entertainment venues and more. Founded in 1909, ABM serves over 20,000 clients, with annualized revenue exceeding $8 billion and more than 100,000 team members in 350+ offices throughout the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland and other international locations. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

