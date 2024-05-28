BranchOut Food Successfully Completes Key Tests with U.S. Army, Advancing MREs with GentleDry Technology

BEND, Ore., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BranchOut Food Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF), a leading food technology company specializing in dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products, has completed a successful shelf-life test through a strategic collaboration with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) to enhance Meals Ready-to-Eat or MREs utilizing BranchOut Food’s proprietary GentleDry technology. The six-month shelf-life test and sensory panels reported exceptional scores for all products. Passing this test is a prerequisite for inclusion in an Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E).

Eric Healy, CEO of BranchOut Food, said, “This success is a powerful testament to our proprietary dehydration technology and the consistent quality of our products. The fact that every single product submitted passed these rigorous tests is significant, and we look forward to upcoming field tests and to changing military rations for the better.”

Items of interest will be included in the next Initial Operational Test and Evaluation (IOT&E) with soldiers in training carrying and consuming the products. Items receiving acceptable scores will move forward for inclusion in the U.S. Army rations program.

BranchOut’s patented GentleDry technology preserves up to 95 percent of the original nutrition of fresh produce.

Dedicated to offering extraordinary natural snacks and real superfood ingredients, BranchOut Food is committed to delivering products that excel in flavor, color and nutrition, while also providing an exceptional taste experience.

About DEVCOM

The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) is a major research and development organization within the U.S. Army. DEVCOM leads scientific research, technology development and engineering efforts to provide innovative solutions to the Army’s operational challenges and maintain its technological advantage.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by its licensed dehydration technology. The company’s GentleDry technology is the next generation in dehydration technology, preserving up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh fruits and vegetables. BranchOut’s technology is protected by more than 17 patents. BranchOut Food is proud to be a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified using words such as "forecast," "intend," "seek," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate", "plan," "outlook," and "project" and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of BranchOut Food, Inc., (the Company) strategies, prospects and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.