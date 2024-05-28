Aummune’s Poster at ASCO 2024 to Highlight Ongoing Phase 1 Trial for AM003

AM003 is a first-in-class functional oligonucleotide in development for the treatment of solid tumors

Trial-in-Progress poster to provide an overview of the Phase 1 dose-escalation study with AM003 in patients with advanced disease

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aummune, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a unique class of oligonucleotide drugs to treat solid tumors, announced today that an abstract of the Company’s Phase 1 trial of its proprietary, investigational product AM003 will be presented on June 1, 2024, at the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO2024) taking place in Chicago, Illinois.

AM003 is a unique, individualized therapy that has been designed to directly induce tumor cell death as well as to stimulate an anti-tumor immune response. The first-in-human Phase 1 is evaluating the safety and tolerability of AM003 in an open-label, multicenter, dose-escalation study of patients with locally advanced/metastatic solid tumors.

“Irit Carmi-Levy, PhD, Aummune’s General Manager and Chief Scientific Officer, will be at ASCO to present an overview of our ongoing Phase 1 trial. The study has completed accrual and topline results are expected in Q3 2024,” said Fredric Price, Aummune’s Chairman of the Board.



Presentation details are as follows:

Abstract#: TPS2692

Title: “Phase 1 study of AM003, a novel individualized immunotherapy, in a basket of advanced solid tumors”

NCT number: NCT06258330

Session Title: Poster Session – Developmental Therapeutics—Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: June 1, 2024, 9:00am -12:00pm CDT

About AM003

AM003 is a first-in-class multimodal, tumoricidal oligonucleotide - an individualized approach coupled with immunotherapy to yield a multi-faceted treatment.

In preclinical studies, AM003 demonstrated potency and selectivity in numerous human tumor-derived 3D cultures, showed no overt toxicity in non-human primates, and showed safety and efficacy in murine models of solid tumors.

About Aummune

Aummune is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing a first-in-class therapy for solid tumors, coupling tumoricidal oligonucleotides with immune-stimulating mechanisms. The company is using its platform to build a pipeline of novel oligonucleotide-based therapies. Learn more by visiting www.aummune.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Irit Carmi-Levy, Ph.D.

General Manager and Chief Scientific Officer

Irit@Aummune.tech