DYPER™ Announces Appointment of Giusy Buonfantino as New CEO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYPER, Inc., a leading innovator in environmentally conscious baby care products, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed former Global Chief Marketing Officer of Kimberly-Clark, Giusy Buonfantino, as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Effective May 28, 2024, Buonfantino succeeds Sergio Radjovic who will step down from the CEO position in order to focus on being a major shareholder and Director for the company Board.



“In the five years since its inception, DYPER has grown substantially including its expansion across baby care offerings,” said Radjovic. “Ms. Buonfantino’s appointment reflects the guiding principles in which I founded the company. Her wealth of experience and knowledge across a growing omnichannel consumer product universe coupled with her dynamic leadership growing child-focused brands will only benefit the company as it pursues its next stage of growth.”

As a global C-Suite leader in the consumer packaged goods industry, Ms. Buonfantino brings a wealth of experience and leadership from her extensive career across baby care, beauty, personal care, and home care industries. Prior to joining DYPER, Ms. Buonfantino held pivotal executive roles at industry-leading companies. Notably, she served as Global Chief Marketing Officer of Kimberly-Clark as well as President of its baby and child care business in North America, overseeing sales, marketing, product innovation, supply chain and manufacturing for well-known brands like Huggies®, Pull-Ups®, and GoodNites®. Under her influential leadership, the business achieved remarkable growth and secured a leading position in the market, highlighting her proficiency in driving successful turnarounds and ensuring sustainable results.

Prior to Kimberly Clark, Ms. Buonfantino held several leadership positions at Johnson & Johnson in Europe and the United States, leading the development of iconic brands like Neutrogena® and Aveeno®.

Her impactful contributions extended beyond conventional boundaries, as she pioneered cutting-edge digital transformation powered by AI during her prior role at Google.

Buonfantino also served as a Board member for Carter's and DYPER previous to assuming this role.

“It's an honor to join DYPER, a company I have admired and respected for its unwavering commitment to the healthy development of both babies and the planet,” said Buonfantino. “I am drawn to DYPER because of the company’s firm and clear commitment to making responsible and performing diapering available to all American moms and dads. The company’s success speaks volumes and I’m energized by the opportunity to continue scaling the incredible work the team has already begun while continuing to make significant category contributions to high-performance baby care solutions. My immediate focus will be continuing to scale the brand across our DTC platforms and our retail partners, by deeply understanding the omnichannel consumer experience, advocacy model and while staying true to DYPER’s mission and continued product innovation.”

ABOUT GIUSY BUONFANTINO

Giusy Buonfantino is a global C Suite leader in consumer goods with a strong background in building brands leveraging technology. Giusy held leadership positions as Chief Marketing and Digital Officer and President of North America in of Beauty and Baby & Child care at Kimberly Clark and previously at Johnson & Johnson. Most recently, she led the CPG/FMCG industry at Google Cloud, unlocking the power of AI in the area of consumer engagement, digital commerce, supply chain, manufacturing operations and sustainability, Giusy is a Board member at Citymeals.org, a large non-profit that provides nourishment and compassion to elderly New Yorkers.