DLH Announces Participation in Upcoming Events

ATLANTA, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of science research and development, systems engineering and integration, and digital transformation and cyber security solutions to federal agencies, today announced that management will participate in the following investor events in June:

• June 4: The Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental Boston

• June 5: The Baird 2024 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay

Institutional investors are encouraged to contact these events directly to set up time with the management. Presentation materials will also be available on the Company’s website beginning the morning of June 4, 2024 and, in addition, the Stifel Conference general presentation session, at 2:25 p.m. Eastern on June 4, will be webcast.

About DLH

DLH (NASDAQ: DLHC) enhances technology, public health, and cyber security readiness missions through science, technology, cyber, and engineering solutions and services.

