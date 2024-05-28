GTT Names New Channel Chief

ARLINGTON, Va., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTT Communications Inc., a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions for multinational organizations, has announced the appointment of Mia Martuscelli as senior vice president and channel chief for its indirect channels business in the Americas.

Martuscelli oversees the implementation of GTT’s strategy to expand its relationships with Technology Services Distributors, selling partners, information technology consultants and other third-party distribution channels. The GTT channel partner program delivers market-leading enablement and experiences through its dedicated teams for sales, solution design, delivery, customer and partner success.

“GTT is committed to our channel partnerships and to working together to simplify, connect and secure networks for global enterprises on their digital cloud journey,” said Martuscelli. “I am delighted to lead the development and growth of our indirect go-to-market channels, positioning GTT as the most compelling choice for partners marketing managed networking and security services to distributed enterprises.”

“Mia brings a wealth of sales and business development experience solving customer challenges in the evolving networking, cloud and cybersecurity landscape,” said Ed Morche, GTT’s CEO. “Her extensive skills and expertise complement our customer-centric approach and the collaborative way we go to market with our partners to successfully address customer challenges together.”

Martuscelli brings decades of transformative leadership and strategic growth experience from digital infrastructure companies, including American Tower and Equinix. She is a graduate of Rutgers University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and political science.

About GTT

GTT is a leading global provider of secure cloud networking solutions for multinational organizations. We design and deliver solutions that leverage advanced cloud, networking and security technologies. We complement our solutions with a suite of professional services and exceptional sales and support teams in local markets around the world. We serve thousands of national and multinational companies with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN, security, internet, voice and other connectivity options. Our services are uniquely enabled by our top-ranked, global, Tier 1 IP backbone, which spans more than 260 cities on six continents. The company culture is built on a customer-first service experience reinforced by our commitment to operational excellence and continuous improvement in our business, environmental, social and governance practices. For more information, visit gtt.net.



