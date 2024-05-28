Sonnet BioTherapeutics to Present SB221 as a Trial in Progress at the ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting

PRINCETON, N.J., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) ("Sonnet" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today that the SB221 study of SON-1010 (recombinant human Interleukin-12 linked to Sonnet’s fully-human albumin binding domain or IL12-F H AB) dosed in combination with atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) will be presented as a ‘Trial in Progress’ poster at ASCO 2024. Study SB221 (NCT05756907) is a Phase 1b/2a multicenter, dose-escalation, and proof-of-concept clinical study to assess the safety, tolerability, PK, PD, and efficacy of SON-1010 administered SC, either alone or in combination with a fixed dose of atezolizumab given IV. The work will be presented in a poster session at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2024, to be held May 31 to June 4 in Chicago, Illinois.



Presentation details:

Title: SB221: A proof-of-concept study to assess the combination of SON-1010 (IL12-F AB) and atezolizumab in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer

Session Title: Gynecologic Cancer

Presentation Type: “Trials in Progress” Poster

Session Date and Time: Monday June 3, 2024, 9:00 AM-12:00 PM CDT

Abstract Number: TPS5629

Location: Hall A

Poster Board Number: 496a

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bifunctional action. Known as F H AB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and "hitch-hikes" on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. Sonnet's F H AB was designed to specifically target tumor and lymphatic tissue, with an improved therapeutic window for optimizing the safety and efficacy of immune modulating biologic drugs. F H AB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies, and vaccines.

