Invitation to ScottsMiracle-Gro’s “Meet the Management” Investor Day in Marysville, Ohio

MARYSVILLE, Ohio, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as a leader in indoor and hydroponic growing products, is pleased to invite institutional investors, equity analysts and financial media to visit our Marysville, Ohio, headquarters for presentations by executive and senior leadership along with a tour of its research and development campus.



The in-person event will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Company leadership will discuss near- and long-term strategic focus areas followed by an up-close view of recent innovation. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a question-and-answer session over lunch. Additional time will be provided for informal networking after the event.

Please register your attendance no later than June 14, 2024 with Investor Relations by email to investor@scotts.com with your full name, company, email address and contact phone number.

Although this event is in person, video recordings from the event will be available on the Investor Relations website within the following week and will be archived for at least 90 days.

About ScottsMiracle-Gro

With approximately $3.6 billion in sales, the Company is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro®, and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting, and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

For investor inquiries:

Aimee DeLuca

Sr. Vice President, Investor Relations

aimee.deluca@scotts.com

(937) 578-5621