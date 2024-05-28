Gorilla Technology and SINTRONES Partner to Develop In-Vehicle AI Computing Capabilities

LONDON, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: GRRR) ("Gorilla" or the “Company”), a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology, today announced its strategic partnership with SINTRONES Technology Corp., a Taiwanese global provider of leading in-vehicle computer solutions.



The partnership will combine SINOTRONES’ innovative in-vehicle computing technologies with Gorilla’s comprehensive smart city management and intelligent video analytics platform to enhance solutions in autonomous driving and efficient fleet management. By leveraging 5G networks, the collaboration will enable Gorilla to focus on research and development of high-performance transportation systems that cater to evolving global smart city markets.

In-vehicle Computing Device Features:

Optimized for Cost and Performance: High-performance and cost-effective intelligent video analytics and IoT signal correlation with effortless plug-and-play functionality.

High-performance and cost-effective intelligent video analytics and IoT signal correlation with effortless plug-and-play functionality. Faster Responses at the Edge : Achieves real-time computing, control and response with low latency in vehicles.

: Achieves real-time computing, control and response with low latency in vehicles. Improved Traffic and Congestion Management : Enhanced driving efficiency through in-vehicle data collection and intelligent guidance.

: Enhanced driving efficiency through in-vehicle data collection and intelligent guidance. Flexible AI Detection Deployment: Compensates for insufficient data from fixed roadside detection devices through dynamic configurations.

"Our collaboration with SINTRONES heralds a transformative era in the global in-vehicle computing market, poised to burgeon into an impressive $980 million industry by 2025," announced Jay Chandan, CEO & Chairman of Gorilla Technology. "Leveraging our collective prowess in AI, intelligent video analytics and in-vehicle technology, we are set to spearhead revolutionary breakthroughs that will redefine industry benchmarks and accelerate our collective smart city innovations."

Kevin Hsu, Chairman of SINTRONES, commented, "We are jointly embarking on a significant transformative journey, spearheading innovation in in-vehicle computing for smart cities. Together, we envision forging groundbreaking advancements that will not only deliver considerable value but also sculpt the future contours of smart city technology. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to redefine the boundaries of urban technological evolution using AI."

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com

About SINTRONES Technology Corp.

SINTRONES Technology Corp. is a world-leading provider of in-vehicle and industrial computing solutions. Specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-quality, reliable computing platforms, SINTRONES is committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of its customers in various industries, including transportation, logistics, public safety and more.

