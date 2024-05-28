Neurona Therapeutics to Participate in Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neurona Therapeutics , a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing regenerative cell therapies for the potential treatment of neurological disorders, today announced that Cory R. Nicholas, Ph.D., Neurona’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to host investor meetings at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference being held at the Marriott Marquis in New York, NY on June 4-6, 2024.



About Neurona Therapeutics

Neurona is developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf, regenerative neural cell therapy products with curative potential, that are designed to provide long-term repair of the nervous system after a single administration. The company’s lead asset NRTX-1001, comprising GABAergic interneurons, is currently being studied for safety and efficacy in two ongoing open label multicenter Phase 1/2 trials (NCT05135091) for drug-resistant unilateral temporal lobe epilepsy (UTLE) and bilateral temporal lobe epilepsy (BTLE), with neocortical focal epilepsy (NFE) and other indications planned in the future. A positive clinical update from the Phase 1/2 trial in UTLE was presented at the AAN 2024 Annual Meeting. In February 2024, Neurona raised $120 million in a private financing co-led by Viking Global Investors and Cormorant Asset Management. For more information about Neurona, visit: www.neuronatherapeutics.com

