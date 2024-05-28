New Management Board Member of AS Pro Kapital Grupp



AS Pro Kapital Grupp announces that it has decided to elect Neringa Rasimavičienė, member of the Management board of the group's Lithuanian subsidiary, as the second member of the AS Pro Kapital Grupp Management Board as of 01.06.2024.

"I am delighted to announce that Neringa has decided to accept the position of a member of the company's Management Board as well, as her contribution to the group's work has been of great value so far, and Neringa also has an invaluable wealth of experience," said Edoardo Axel Preatoni, Member of the Board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp.

Neringa Rasimavičienė has been with the group since 2001.

As of 01.06.2024 the Management Board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp will continue to consist of two members: Edoardo Axel Preatoni, new member Neringa Rasimavičienė.

The CV of Neringa Rasimavičienė's has been published together with the announcement. Neringa Rasimavičienė does not own any shares of AS Pro Kapital Grupp.

Edoardo Axel Preatoni

Member of the Management Board

Phone: +372 614 4920

e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee



Attachment