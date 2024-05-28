 Amarin Receives National Reimbursement for VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) in Greece and Announces Exclusive Marketing and Commercialization Agreement with Vianex S.A.

-- Greek Ministry of Health approved VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) for national reimbursement to reduce cardiovascular risk in statin-treated adult patients with elevated triglycerides (≥ 150 mg/ml [≥ 1.7 mmol/l) and other high-risk characteristics as studied in REDUCE-IT1 --



DUBLIN, Ireland and BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) today announces that the Greek Ministry of Health has approved VAZKEPA® (icosapent ethyl) for national reimbursement to reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in adult statin-treated patients at high cardiovascular risk with elevated triglycerides (≥ 150 mg/ml [≥ 1.7 mmol/l) and established cardiovascular disease, or diabetes and at least one other cardiovascular risk factor1.

As in most European countries, cardiovascular diseases are the main cause of death in Greece2. Today’s approval – which marks the seventh national reimbursement of VAZKEPA® in Europe – provides eligible patients across Greece access to a new treatment option to reduce their cardiovascular risk and help improve their overall heart health.

“We are very pleased with this seventh national reimbursement for VAZKEPA® supporting our continued growth opportunity in Europe which is a testament to the strength of our scientific data and the value of our product for patients at-risk for a cardiovascular event,” said Patrick Holt, President & CEO of Amarin.

To support the commercialization of VAZKEPA® in Greece, Amarin has entered into an exclusive agreement with Vianex S.A., one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in Greece celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year. Under the terms of the agreement, Vianex S.A. will be the sole and exclusive distributor of VAZKEPA® in the territory to import, register, distribute and commercialize the product. Amarin will be responsible for supplying finished product to Vianex at a transfer price paid to Amarin. Vianex will start commercializing VAZKEPA® in the course of the next weeks.

Christos Papadopoulos, Senior Vice President and Head of Commercial Europe at Amarin, commented: “We look forward to working with Vianex in bringing our VAZKEPA® treatment to healthcare providers and patients across Greece. As one of the country’s leading pharmaceutical companies, Vianex has strong commercial capabilities and deep expertise in cardiology and cardiovascular risk management. Their capabilities and experience align well with the opportunity to successfully commercialize VAZKEPA® and its proven ability to reduce cardiovascular risk and improve outcomes for patients.”

About Amarin

Amarin is an innovative pharmaceutical company leading a new paradigm in cardiovascular disease management. We are committed to increasing the scientific understanding of the cardiovascular risk that persists beyond traditional therapies and advancing the treatment of that risk for patients worldwide. Amarin has offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey in the United States, Dublin in Ireland, Zug in Switzerland, and other countries in Europe as well as commercial partners and suppliers around the world.

About VIANEX S.A.

VIANEX S.A. is a Greek pharmaceutical company, founded in 1971 by the Giannakopoulos’ family that has been involved with the pharmaceutical industry since 1924. Through its 100-year history, VIANEX produces, imports, markets, packages and distributes a large number of pharmaceuticals, covering various therapeutic classes. It has formed strategic partnerships and alliances with major pharmaceutical entities across the globe.

VIANEX owns four state-of-the-art fully specialized Manufacturing Plants that guarantee outstanding production capabilities. It covers the entire spectrum of manufacturing activities while it continuously upgrades the range of services by investing in technological equipment. VIANEX has also been exporting registered products for over 20 years in 114 countries worldwide and is an approved supplier of the World Health Organization.

Strategic planning, focus to quality, operational excellence and long-term experience have contributed to a leading position in the Greek Pharmaceutical market, based on a long-term effort, that passes from generation to generation and constantly focuses to the future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including beliefs about the potential for VASCEPA (marketed as VAZKEPA in Europe); beliefs about icosapent ethyl (IPE)’s role concerning appropriate patients suffering from cardiovascular disease (CVD) and potential population health impact, as well as general beliefs about the safety and effectiveness of VASCEPA. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks associated with an investment in Amarin can be found in Amarin's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including Amarin’s annual report on Form 10-K for the full year ended 2023.

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including beliefs about the potential for VASCEPA (marketed as VAZKEPA in Europe); beliefs about icosapent ethyl (IPE)'s role concerning appropriate patients suffering from cardiovascular disease (CVD) and potential population health impact, as well as general beliefs about the safety and effectiveness of VASCEPA. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties.

