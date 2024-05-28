Qlik Honored at 2024 PACT Enterprise Awards

PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik®, a global leader in data integration, analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI), was awarded Technology Investment Deal of the Year by PACT, the Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies, at the 2024 PACT Enterprise Awards for its 2023 acquisition of Talend. The Enterprise Awards rank as the most prestigious business honors for technology and life sciences companies, leaders and entrepreneurs in the Philadelphia region.



“The acquisition of Talend, along with the Stitch portfolio, enabled us to provide our customers with the most comprehensive solution in the industry, combining Qlik’s storied legacy in data integration, analytics, and AI with Talend’s focus on data integration and quality,” said Drew Clarke, General Manager and Executive Vice President of Qlik’s Data Business Unit.

“Over the past year, we’ve leveraged this acquisition to develop AI-driven solutions that accelerate the value our customers can achieve with their data, while also celebrating the local innovation roots of both Qlik and Stitch in Philadelphia.”

Qlik’s acquisition of Talend in May 2023 added industry-leading data integration and data quality solutions to its already impressive suite of enterprise data analytics and AI solutions, marking the latest chapter in the company’s vision to deliver best-in-class solutions that enable customers to do more with their data.

