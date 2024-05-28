Stifel and Marex Announce Prime Brokerage Referral Partnership

ST. LOUIS and LONDON, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced it has entered into a prime brokerage services referral partnership with Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX), a global diversified financial services platform, to allow both firms’ broker-dealer affiliates to better service their hedge fund and investment management clients.



Under the terms of the arrangement, Stifel’s institutional sales and trading group will offer Marex’s trading and execution capabilities, including multi-asset-class custody, financing, securities lending, and capital introduction, to its institutional client base of hedge fund and investment managers. In turn, Marex’s institutional clients can receive access to Stifel’s award-winning research, banking, and corporate access offerings.

“Our sales and trading group at Stifel is primarily driven by the goal of offering our clients exceptional service coupled with unparalleled value,” said John Spensieri, Co-Head of Equity Trading at Stifel. “Marex has a well-established prime brokerage and outsourced trading business, with technology-powered data, that will complement our emphasis on offering differentiated products to meet the evolving needs of our global client base.”

With more than 35 offices worldwide and leveraging access to over 75 markets and over 100 diverse liquidity sources worldwide, Marex provides multi-asset-class institutional prime brokerage services to a diverse base of over 600 clients across a wide range of investment strategies, instruments, and asset classes.

“Stifel’s multi-asset class expertise, like-minded approach to client service, award-winning research, and corporate access relationships represent a significant value-added offering for our institutional clients,” said Jack Seibald, Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage Services and Outsourced Trading at Marex. “This partnership is a key differentiator that will further enhance our capabilities and complement efforts to expand the global reach of both firms.”

Stifel’s global sales & trading team consists of coverage and sector traders in key financial centers throughout the U.S., UK, Europe, and Canada, offering competitive solutions in block trading, portfolio, and algorithmic trading, ETFs, commission sharing arrangements, options trading, and convertible & preferred trading. Stifel is also the only U.S. regional broker to operate its own Alternative Trading System (ATS).

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

About Marex:

Marex Group plc (NASDAQ: MRX) is a diversified global financial services platform providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients across energy, commodities and financial markets. The Group provides comprehensive breadth and depth of coverage across four core services: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making and Hedging and Investment Solutions. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, executing around 129 million trades and clearing 856 million contracts in 2023. The Group provides access to the world’s major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders, banks, hedge funds and asset managers. Headquartered in London with more than 35 offices worldwide, the Group has over 2,000 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas. For more information visit www.marex.com.

Media Contacts:

Stifel:

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Marex:

Nicola Ratchford, +44 7786548889

nratchford@marex.com



