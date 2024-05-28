Enteral Nutrition Market to Reach Valuation of USD 17.20 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global enteral nutrition market has expanded from US$ 8.64 billion in 2023, with projections indicating it will reach US$ 17.20 billion in 2032 maintaining a robust CAGR of 7.95%.

This upward trend is fueled by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. Notably, liver cancer cases in females in the US increased from 12,660 in 2022 to 13,230 in 2023. Additionally, the global diabetes epidemic is alarming, with 537 million adults living with diabetes in 2021, contributing to 6.7 million deaths that year. The aging global population is another critical driver, with the number of individuals aged 60 years and older expected to double by 2050, reaching 2.1 billion. This demographic shift necessitates more enteral nutrition due to age-related health conditions. Moreover, nutritional support in medical inpatients demonstrates significant cost savings, averaging $2,818 per patient over six months, further bolstering the enteral nutrition market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has notably increased the demand for enteral nutrition, highlighting the high nutritional risks associated with the disease. Regionally, North America holds the largest market share, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth. This regional dynamic is complemented by the global increase in preterm births, which necessitates specialized feeding support for these infants. The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and neurological disorders continues to rise, further driving the need for enteral nutrition.

Growing awareness of the benefits of enteral nutrition and improved healthcare accessibility in emerging countries have made these solutions more accessible. There is also a preference for enteral nutrition over parenteral options due to its cost-effectiveness and superior nutritional benefits. Long-term care facilities are increasingly adopting enteral feeding formulas, and the market is seeing a surge in product innovation. The variety of enteral formulas has expanded, with companies launching new products to cater to diverse needs.

Annually, around 310 million surgeries are performed globally, providing ample opportunities for market growth. The number of elderly individuals requiring enteral feeding due to age-related health conditions is also on the rise.

Key Findings in Global Enteral Nutrition Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 17.20 Billion CAGR 7.95% Largest Region (2023) North America (37.7%) By Type Standard Protein Diet (51.4%) By Application Hospitals (63%) Top Trends Increasing demand for plant-based enteral nutrition products

Personalization and customization of enteral nutrition formulas

Growing adoption of home enteral nutrition (HEN) therapy Top Drivers Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the aging population

Growing awareness of the benefits of enteral nutrition

Advancements in enteral feeding devices and techniques Top Challenges High costs associated with enteral nutrition therapy

Complications and adverse effects related to enteral feeding

Strong Demand for Standard Protein Diet for Addressing Chronic Diseases and Aging Populations Take Up More Than 51.4% Market Share

This growth of the enteral nutrition market is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cancer, and neurological disorders, with diabetes affecting 463 million people globally and cancer responsible for 9.6 million deaths annually. The geriatric population, expected to double by 2050, further contributes to this demand. Chronic diseases necessitate nutritional support, with about 25% of hospital admissions requiring some form of it, particularly tube feeding, and up to 40% of elderly patients experiencing malnutrition.

Technological advancements and new product introductions, such as plant-based proteins and organic ingredient enteral formulas, are also propelling market growth. Collaborative efforts to advance education and health equity further bolster this expansion. The standard protein diet remains dominant within the enteral nutrition market, with hospitals accounting for the largest share. North America leads the market with a 35% share, followed by Europe at 30% and the Asia-Pacific region showing significant growth potential with a CAGR of 8.5%.

Enteral nutrition is crucial for patients who cannot meet their needs orally but have adequate gastrointestinal function. This includes pediatric patients, those with gastrointestinal diseases, and elderly individuals with neurological conditions, with 10% of hospitalized children and 20% of elderly patients in nursing homes requiring enteral nutrition. The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened demand due to the virus's nutritional risk factors, with up to 30% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients needing nutritional support. However, demand and awareness remain lower in underdeveloped nations, although emerging markets present lucrative growth opportunities. Customized formulas for specific conditions further drive market expansion.

Enteral nutrition supports normal digestion and nutrient absorption, bolsters the immune system, and reduces infection risks. It is administered through various devices and methods, either continuously or intermittently, and is essential for the 50% of malnourished patients or those recovering from illness. The market's robust growth reflects its critical role in patient care.

Plant-Based Enteral Nutrition: A Growing Trend Driven by Health and Sustainability

The enteral nutrition market is experiencing a robust growth in demand for plant-based products, driven by several key factors and supported by numerous statistics. This shift is largely attributed to the increasing consumer preference for healthier and more sustainable dietary options. For instance, the plant-based retail market saw significant growth in categories such as creamers, protein powders, and baked goods, with both dollar and unit sales rising in 2023. This trend is mirrored in the enteral nutrition sector, where plant-based formulas are gaining traction due to their perceived health benefits and sustainability.

One of the primary drivers of this demand is the growing awareness of the adverse effects associated with artificial and synthetic ingredients. Consumers are increasingly intolerant to these ingredients, which can lead to negative health reactions. This has led to a surge in the popularity of plant-based enteral nutrition products, which are seen as a safer and more natural alternative. For example, Abbott's introduction of PediaSure Harvest and Ensure Harvest, which incorporate plant-based proteins and organic ingredients, reflects this market shift.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also played a significant role in accelerating the demand for enteral nutrition market, including plant-based options. The pandemic underscored the importance of high-quality nutrition for patients in intensive care, leading to a broader acceptance of enteral feeding practices. This has resulted in increased development and adoption of plant-based enteral nutrition products designed to meet the specific needs of patients in acute care settings. Furthermore, the rise in chronic diseases and the aging population are additional factors driving the demand for enteral nutrition. As the global population ages, the prevalence of chronic conditions requiring nutritional support, such as gastrointestinal disorders and metabolic diseases, is increasing. Plant-based enteral nutrition offers a high-fiber alternative to conventional formulas, which can improve patient outcomes and positively modify gut microbiota.

Top 8 Players Holds More than 35% Revenue Shar of Global Enteral Nutrition Market

The global enteral nutrition market is characterized by intense competition, with the top eight players collectively holding over 35% of the market share. Among these, Global Health Products, Inc. and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company stand out due to their significant market presence and robust growth strategies.

Global Health Products, Inc. is a key player known for its innovative product offerings and extensive distribution network. The company has carved out a strong presence in both developed and emerging markets, driven by a diverse portfolio of enteral nutrition products tailored to meet a variety of patient needs. The company's growth strategies are heavily centered on product innovation, strategic partnerships, geographic expansion, and comprehensive marketing campaigns. By investing in research and development, Global Health Products, Inc. continuously introduces improved enteral nutrition formulas, including specialized products for specific medical conditions. Strategic alliances with healthcare providers and institutions enhance product accessibility and support clinical validation. Furthermore, the company is actively expanding its footprint in emerging markets and invests in raising awareness about the benefits of enteral nutrition through targeted marketing initiatives.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, another leading player in the global enteral nutrition market, is renowned for its strong brand reputation and extensive product line. The company emphasizes research and development to innovate and improve its offerings, developing advanced enteral nutrition solutions for various patient groups, including infants, children, and adults. Mead Johnson's growth strategies also include strategic acquisitions and mergers, enabling it to expand its product portfolio and technological capabilities. The company has established a comprehensive global distribution network, ensuring widespread availability of its products and maintaining strong relationships with distributors, retailers, and healthcare providers. A notable aspect of Mead Johnson's strategy is its customer-centric approach, which involves understanding and catering to the specific needs of patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals to better meet market demands and enhance customer satisfaction.

US is Leading Consumer of Enteral Nutrition Market

The United States has been witnessing the highest sales in the market, a trend that is expected to continue in the coming years. This growth is underpinned by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which affect six in ten Americans. Healthcare expenditure in the US reached $4.7 trillion or 19.6% of the country's GDP in 2023, reflecting the significant investment in health services. The US market is also bolstered by a well-equipped healthcare system and the availability of reimbursement for enteral nutrition. Over 500,000 children and adults in the US rely on enteral feeding, and this number is expected to grow. Government initiatives, such as those by the Feeding Tube Awareness Foundation, are creating awareness and boosting the enteral nutrition market.

The enteral nutrition market is segmented into various categories, with the standard protein diet segment holding the largest share. The hospital pharmacies segment dominates the distribution channel, with 63% of enteral nutrition products being distributed through hospitals. The adult segment is the largest consumer of enteral nutrition, and the US has a significant number of individuals suffering from chronic conditions. For instance, 49,813 new cases of head & neck cancer were reported in 2023. The US's advanced healthcare system, significant chronic disease prevalence, and the shift towards disease-specific formulas are key drivers of the market's growth. 37 million Americans have diabetes, and the International Diabetes Federation estimates that the number of adults living with diabetes will increase significantly by 2030. This drives the demand for diabetic formulas in enteral nutrition, which registered the highest CAGR among disease-specific formulas.

Innovation and new product development are also contributing to enteral nutrition market growth. Key players like Abbott, Danone S.A., and Nestle are introducing new products and expanding their market presence. For example, Abbott's Ensure® Enlive® and Nestle's Peptamen® are popular products in the US market. The preference for online purchases of enteral feeding formulas is rising, with e-commerce sales growing by 15% annually. The prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases is another factor. Approximately 60 to 70 million Americans are affected by digestive diseases, increasing the need for enteral nutrition. Additionally, the US is home to a large aging population, with 54 million people aged 65 and older, many of whom require nutritional support.

Global Enteral Nutrition Market Key Players

Global Health Products, Inc.

Mead Johnson Nutrition Company

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

NestlÃ Health Science

Danone SA

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Victus, In.

Abbott Laboratories

Hormel Foods Corporation

Fresenius Kabi AG

Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Type

Standard Protein Diet

High Protein Supplement

Protein for Diabetes Care Patient

Others

By Application

Hospital Sales

Retail

Online

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

