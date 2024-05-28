Mama’s Creations to Host First Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Call on June 11 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, will release financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended April 30, 2024 after market close on June 11, 2024.



Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 to discuss the Company’s first quarter fiscal 2025 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q1 FY2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-451-6152

International Dial-in: 1-201-389-0879

Conference ID: 13746633

Webcast: MAMA Q1 FY2025 Earnings Conference Call

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “As we move through this new fiscal year, our focus remains on our 4C strategy and driving a breakout year of profitable revenue growth. Our strategic CapEx projects are on track, which will create incremental margin gains that will allow us to appropriately fund our high ROI marketing and trade promotion programs.

“Turning to the first quarter, our sales team is beginning to hit their stride – particularly in club stores, where we are seeing more rotations and new opportunities, such as our incremental end-cap trade programs as well as our successful ‘Costco Roadshow’ in the Northeast region. Looking ahead, our goal is to ensure we remain brilliant at the basics as we prepare our organization for the next wave of profitable growth,” concluded Michaels.

A playback of the call will be available through Thursday, July 11, 2024. To listen, please call 1-844-512-2921 within the United States and Canada or 1-412-317-6671 when calling internationally, using replay pin number 13746633. A webcast replay will also be available using the webcast link above.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us