Diana Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024; Declares Cash Dividend of $0.075 Per Common Share for the First Quarter 2024

ATHENS, Greece, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX), (the “Company”), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, today reported net income of $2.1 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. This compares to net income of $22.7 million and net income attributed to common stockholders of $21.3 million for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.01 basic and diluted, compared to earnings per share of $0.22 basic and diluted in the same quarter of 2023.

Time charter revenues were $57.6 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $72.6 million for the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in time charter revenues, compared to the same quarter of last year, was due to decreased average charter rates and ownership days.

Dividend Declaration

The Company has declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.075 per share, based on the Company’s results of operations during the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The cash dividend will be payable on or about June 18, 2024 to all common shareholders of record as of June 12, 2024. The Company currently has 120,321,240 common shares issued and outstanding. As of May 20, 2024, there were 3,284,372 warrants exercised.

Q2 2024 Fleet Employment (As of May 27, 2024)
          
 VESSEL SISTER SHIPS*GROSS RATE (USD PER DAY)COM**CHARTERERSDELIVERY DATE TO CHARTERERS***REDELIVERY DATE TO OWNERS****NOTES
 BUILT DWT 
9 Ultramax Bulk Carriers
1DSI Phoenix A13,2505.00%ASL Bulk Marine Limited4-Nov-226-May-24 
 2017 60,456  16,5005.00%Bulk Trading SA6-May-241/Aug/2025 - 30/Sep/2025 
2DSI Pollux A14,0004.75%Cargill Ocean Transportation (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.28-Dec-2320/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025 
 2015 60,446       
3DSI Pyxis A14,2505.00%ASL Bulk Marine Limited24-Sep-2310/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/2024 
 2018 60,362       
4DSI Polaris A13,1005.00%ASL Bulk Marine Limited12-Nov-2215/Jun/2024 - 29/Jul/20241
 2018 60,404       
5DSI Pegasus A14,0005.00%Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.7-Dec-2215/Jul/2024 - 15/Sep/2024 
 2015 60,508       
6DSI Aquarius B14,2005.00%Engelhart CTP Freight (Switzerland) SA1-Feb-2318-Jan-24 
 2016 60,309  14,5005.00%Stone Shipping Ltd18-Jan-241/Dec/2024 - 1/Feb/2025 
7DSI Aquila B12,5005.00%Western Bulk Carriers AS11-Nov-2310/Nov/2024 - 10/Jan/2025 
 2015 60,309       
8DSI Altair B13,8005.00%Western Bulk Carriers AS23-Jun-2310/Aug/2024 - 10/Oct/2024 
 2016 60,309       
9DSI Andromeda B13,5005.00%Bunge SA, Geneva27-Nov-2320/Feb/2025 - 20/Apr/20252,3
 2016 60,309       
6 Panamax Bulk Carriers
10ARTEMIS  12,0005.00%Jera Global Markets Pte. Ltd.14-Oct-2323-Feb-244
 2006 76,942       
11LETO  14,5004.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva29-Jan-233-May-24 
 2010 81,297  16,0005.00%ASL Bulk Shipping Limited3-May-241/Mar/2025 - 30/Apr/2025 
12SELINA C12,0004.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva20-May-2315/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024 
 2010 75,700       
13MAERA C12,0004.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva16-Dec-2229-Jan-245
 2013 75,403  13,7505.00%ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd.29-Jan-2420/Nov/2024 - 20/Jan/2025
14ISMENE  12,6505.00%Paralos Shipping Pte., Ltd.13-Sep-2315/Apr/2025 - 30/Jun/2025 
 2013 77,901       
15CRYSTALIA D11,2505.00%Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.6-Sep-2313-Apr-246
 2014 77,525  13,9005.00%Louis Dreyfus Company Freight Asia Pte. Ltd.4-May-244/Feb/2026 - 4/Jun/2026 
16ATALANDI D13,2504.75%Aquavita International S.A.15-Feb-2329-Apr-247
 2014 77,529  15,8005.00%Quadra Commodities SA28-May-2422-Jul-248,9
6 Kamsarmax Bulk Carriers
17MAIA E13,5005.00%ST Shipping and Transport Pte. Ltd.23-Sep-2315/Jun/2024 - 20/Aug/2024 
 2009 82,193       
18MYRSINI E15,0005.00%Salanc Pte. Ltd.22-Nov-2220/Jun/2024 - 28/Jun/20241
 2010 82,117       
19MEDUSA E14,2505.00%ASL Bulk Shipping Limited14-May-2310/Feb/2025 - 15/Apr/2025 
 2010 82,194       
20MYRTO E12,6505.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg15-Jul-231/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/2025 
 2013 82,131       
21ASTARTE  15,0005.00%Reachy Shipping (SGP) Pte. Ltd.29-Apr-231/Aug/2024 - 1/Oct/2024 
 2013 81,513       
22LEONIDAS P. C.  17,0004.75%Cargill International S.A., Geneva17-Mar-2322-Feb-2410
 2011 82,165  17,0005.00%Ming Wah International Shipping Company Limited22-Feb-2420/Aug/2025 - 20/Oct/2025
5 Post-Panamax Bulk Carriers
23ALCMENE  13,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore2-Jan-2323-Mar-24 
 2010 93,193  16,0005.00%Triangle Merchant Maritime Co., Limited24-Mar-241-Jun-241,11
24AMPHITRITE F14,2505.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxembourg9-Nov-2213-Jan-24 
 2012 98,697  15,00013-Jan-2415/Nov/2024 - 15/Jan/202512
25POLYMNIA F15,0005.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg14-Jan-235-Jun-241,13
 2012 98,704       
26ELECTRA G14,5005.00%Cobelfret S.A., Luxemburg13-Apr-232/Jun/2024 - 30/Jun/20241
 2013 87,150       
27PHAIDRA G12,2504.75%Aquavita International S.A.9-May-231/Sep/2024 - 15/Nov/2024 
 2013 87,146       
9 Capesize Bulk Carriers
28SEMIRIO H14,1505.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong18-Aug-2320/Nov/2024 - 30/Jan/2025 
 2007 174,261       
29HOUSTON H13,0005.00%EGPN Bulk Carrier Co., Limited21-Nov-221/Jul/2024 - 31/Aug/202414
 2009 177,729       
30NEW YORK H16,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore11-Jun-231/Oct/2024 - 7/Dec/2024 
 2010 177,773       
31SEATTLE I17,5005.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong1-Oct-2315/Jul/2025 - 30/Sep/2025 
 2011 179,362       
32P. S. PALIOS I31,0005.00%Classic Maritime Inc.11-Jun-227-May-24 
 2013 179,134  27,1505.00%Bohai Shipping (HEBEI) Co., Ltd7-May-241/Nov/2025 - 31/Dec/2025 
33G. P. ZAFIRAKIS J17,0005.00%Solebay Shipping Cape Company Limited, Hong Kong12-Jan-2315/Jun/2024 - 15/Aug/2024 
 2014 179,492       
34SANTA BARBARA J21,2505.00%Smart Gain Shipping Co., Limited7-May-2310/Oct/2024 - 10/Dec/202415
 2015 179,426       
35NEW ORLEANS  20,0005.00%Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd.7-Dec-2315/Aug/2025 - 31/Oct/202515,16
 2015 180,960       
36FLORIDA  25,9005.00%Bunge S.A., Geneva29-Mar-2229/Jan/2027 - 29/May/20273
 2022 182,063       
4 Newcastlemax Bulk Carriers
37LOS ANGELES K17,7005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo15-Jan-2315/Jun/2024 - 5/Aug/2024 
 2012 206,104       
38PHILADELPHIA K26,0005.00%C Transport Maritime Ltd., Bermuda12-Apr-224-Feb-24 
 2012 206,040  22,5005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo4-Feb-2420/Apr/2025 - 20/Jul/2025 
39SAN FRANCISCO L22,0005.00%SwissMarine Pte. Ltd., Singapore18-Feb-235/Jan/2025 - 5/Mar/2025 
 2017 208,006       
40NEWPORT NEWS L20,0005.00%Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Tokyo20-Sep-2310/Mar/2025 - 10/Jun/2025 
 2017 208,021       
          
* Each dry bulk carrier is a “sister ship”, or closely similar, to other dry bulk carriers that have the same letter.
** Total commission percentage paid to third parties.
*** In case of newly acquired vessel with time charter attached, this date refers to the expected/actual date of delivery of the vessel to the Company.
**** Range of redelivery dates, with the actual date of redelivery being at the Charterers’ option, but subject to the terms, conditions, and exceptions of the particular charterparty.
 
1Based on latest information.
2The fixture includes the option for redelivery of vessel east of Suez against a gross ballast bonus of US$250,000.
3Bareboat chartered-in for a period of ten years.
4Vessel has been sold and delivered to her new Owners on March 5, 2024.
5Charterers will compensate the Owners at a rate of 105% of the Baltic Panamax Index 5 TC average as published by the Baltic Exchange on a daily basis or the vessel’s present charter party rate, whichever is higher, for the excess period commencing from December 29, 2023 until the actual redelivery date.
6Vessel on scheduled drydocking during the period from April 15, 2024 to May 4, 2024.
7Vessel on scheduled drydocking during the period from April 29, 2024 to May 28, 2024.
8Estimated delivery date to the Charterers.
9Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 55 days.
10Vessel off hire for 5.93 days.
11Redelivery date based on an estimated time charter trip duration of about 70 days.
12The charter rate will be US$12,250 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period.
13The charter rate was US$10,000 per day for the first 30 days of the charter period.
14Vessel has been sold and it is expected to be delivered to her new Owners by latest September 16, 2024.
15Bareboat chartered-in for a period of eight years.
16Vessel off hire for 7.43 days.
 


Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (unaudited)
   Three months ended March 31,
   2024  2023 
      
STATEMENT OF INCOME DATA (in thousands of US Dollars)
 Time charter revenues$57,648 $72,642 
 Voyage expenses 3,268  3,811 
 Vessel operating expenses 20,864  20,164 
 Net income 2,058  22,713 
 Net income attributable to common stockholders 616  21,271 
FLEET DATA
 Average number of vessels 39.7  41.5 
 Number of vessels 39.0  41.0 
 Weighted average age of vessels 10.7  10.0 
 Ownership days 3,613  3,737 
 Available days 3,613  3,720 
 Operating days 3,582  3,699 
 Fleet utilization 99.1% 99.4%
AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS
 Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (1)$15,051 $18,503 
 Daily vessel operating expenses (2)$5,775 $5,396 
        

Non-GAAP Measures

(1)Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as our time charter revenues less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses or gain, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels on time charters with daily earnings generated by vessels on voyage charters, because charter hire rates for vessels on voyage charters are generally not expressed in per day amounts while charter hire rates for vessels on time charters are generally expressed in such amounts.
  
(2)Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, tonnage taxes and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.
  

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company’s management will conduct a conference call and simultaneous Internet webcast to review these results at 9:00 A.M. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

Investors may access the webcast by visiting the Company’s website at www.dianashippinginc.com, and clicking on the webcast link. An accompanying investor presentation also will be available via the webcast link and on the Company’s website. The conference call also may be accessed by telephone by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-689-8345 (for international callers) and asking the operator for the Diana Shipping Inc. conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available soon after the completion of the call and will be accessible for 30 days on www.dianashippinginc.com. A telephone replay also will be available for 30 days by dialing 1-877-660-6853 (for U.S.-based callers) or 1-201-612-7415 (for international callers) and providing the Replay ID number 13746383.

About the Company

Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on short to medium-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.

The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intends,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for dry bulk shipping capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, including risks associated with the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, including the escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

(See financial tables attached)

 
DIANA SHIPPING INC.
FINANCIAL TABLES
Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data
      
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
   Three months ended March 31,
   2024  2023 
REVENUES:    
 Time charter revenues$57,648 $72,642 
OPERATING EXPENSES    
 Voyage expenses 3,268  3,811 
 Vessel operating expenses 20,864  20,164 
 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 11,102  13,254 
 General and administrative expenses 8,533  7,682 
 Management fees to a related party 333  315 
 Gain on sale of vessels (1,572) (4,995)
 Other operating income (285) (210)
 Operating income, total$15,405 $32,621 
      
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):    
 Interest expense and finance costs (12,056) (11,658)
 Interest and other income 1,736  1,774 
 Gain on derivative instruments 338  - 
 Loss on extinguishment of debt -  (44)
 Gain on investments 1,716  - 
 Loss on warrants (4,684) - 
 Gain/(loss) from equity method investments (397) 20 
 Total other expenses, net$(13,347)$(9,908)
      
Net income and comprehensive income$2,058 $22,713 
Dividends on series B preferred shares (1,442) (1,442)
Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders 616  21,271 
      
Earnings per common share, basic$0.01 $0.22 
      
Earnings per common share, diluted$0.01 $0.22 
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 110,330,456  97,323,011 
       
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 111,378,871  98,500,961 
 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA  
(in thousands of U.S. Dollars)  
      
   March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023*
ASSETS (unaudited)  
      
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and time deposits$161,974**$161,592**
Investments in equity securities - 20,729
Other current assets 41,993 19,900
Fixed assets 904,007 924,474
Investments in related parties and equity method investments 41,266 24,087
Other noncurrent assets 14,123 15,628
 Total assets $1,163,363$1,166,410
      
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY    
      
Long-term debt and finance liabilities, net of deferred financing costs$628,148$642,772
Other liabilities 38,827 34,617
Total stockholders' equity 496,388 489,021
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,163,363$1,166,410
      
*The balance sheet data have been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.
**Includes time deposits of $40 million as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
  


OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
  Three months ended March 31,
  2024  2023 
     
Net cash provided by operating activities$37,965 $33,196 
Net cash used in investing activities (21,049) (10,645)
Net cash used in financing activities$(16,534)$(50,799)
 

            











    

        

        
