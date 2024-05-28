Canon Announces Expansion of Production Inkjet Portfolio with varioPRESS iV7

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today an expansion of its production inkjet portfolio and entry into the B2 Sheetfed Inkjet Press market with the Canon varioPRESS iV7. The varioPRESS iV7, capable of producing 8,700 B2 4/0 sheets per hour (4,350 B2 4/4 sheets per hour) and printing up to 4.5 million B2 images per month, will look to deliver a strong combination of quality, productivity and versatile media support.

The varioPRESS iV7 can help empower commercial printers to migrate jobs from existing digital devices and shorter runs from offset. It will be commercially available in the second half of 2025.

The varioPRESS iV7, looking to build on the continued success of the varioPRINT iX-series B3 digital sheetfed inkjet press, has been engineered to address the increasing pressures of general commercial print service providers (PSPs), online and publishing printers and book producers.



Delivering continuous industrial productivity, the varioPRESS iV7 can print 8,700 B2 4/0 sheets per hour regardless of media weight, while printhead and image quality control are automated, and ink can be refilled without stopping the print run. Ideal for short-run, just-in-time production, general commercial printers can be supported in their efforts to assist customers in reducing overproduction and print inventory.

Featuring a two-step drying and fixation process – and encompassing a printable area of up to 29.5” x 24”– the varioPRESS iV7 can enable the production of a diverse application range, including magazines, catalogs, books, postcards, business cards and marketing collateral to direct mail. Containing an air-supported, straight-paper path, the press can support coated and uncoated media from 60gsm to 450gsm, including selected paper boards, and can handle heavy media at full rated speed.

The varioPRESS iV7 features 1200 dpi piezo printheads and water-based polymer pigment inks, combined with Canon’s ColorGrip conditioning liquid to reproduce vibrant colors, fine text and precise line details on media at high speed.

“We are thrilled to enhance our production inkjet portfolio with the varioPRESS iV7 to help address production challenges faced by printers,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The versatility of this press serves as a valuable asset for delivering high-quality, high-production B2 output, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of inkjet technology. By offering this technology, we are empowering our customers to help seamlessly meet their ever-changing needs and excel in their businesses.”

Visitors to the Canon stand in Hall 8a at drupa can experience an interactive animation of the varioPRESS iV7.

