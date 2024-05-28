CHERRY XTRFY Launches Its First Microphones for Gaming and Streaming

Ngale X and Ngale R are the first two microphones to be launched under the CHERRY XTRFY brand

KENOSHA, Wis. and AUERBACH I.D.OPF., Germany, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRY XTRFY , the specialist for high-quality gaming peripherals, presents the Ngale microphone series, designed specifically for gamers, streamers and content creators. Ngale X and Ngale R are the first two microphones to be launched under the CHERRY XTRFY brand. The Cherry group, which is particularly known for the production of mechanical high-end keyboard switches, continues to expand its portfolio of gaming peripherals.

Ngale R: USB Microphone With Retro Innovative Design and High Sound Quality

This Ngale R not only impresses with its design, but also with its performance. The standalone USB microphone prioritizes sound quality over multiple polar patterns, featuring one large, high-quality cardioid capsule for streaming, voiceovers and solo recordings with greater detail. When gaming intensively, a low-cut filter can be activated to reduce noise.

The plug-and-play functionality allows for effortless installation by connecting the microphone directly to the computer. In addition, it has innovative RGB lighting with different colors and effects. Simply touching the top of the microphone can mute it; the RGB lighting indicates that recording is stopped. The microphone combines style with high performance and ease of use, specifically aimed at gamers, streamers and creators.





Ngale X: Premium Microphone for First-Class Audio Recordings

The Ngale X premium model combines XLR and USB functionality in a dynamic microphone designed for professional recordings. With a larger cardioid capsule for premium sound, the microphone offers excellent performance at an affordable price. The microphone features a low-cut filter to minimize unwanted noise when gaming, as well as RGB lighting that glows red when the microphone is muted. It can be connected to mixers or other professional audio devices via XLR, or simply connected directly to the computer via a USB port. With versatile functionality and first-class sound quality, this CHERRY XTRFY premium hybrid microphone offers both professionals and newcomers the opportunity to create high-quality recordings.





Ngale Boom Arm: Robust and High-Quality Aluminum Arm



The Ngale Boom Arm, a highly flexible microphone arm with practical cable management, is easy to install and has a 360-degree rotation function for maximum reach. It is compatible with the Ngale R, Ngale X and other microphones with standard threading. The Ngale Boom Arm is easy to install and adjust without the need for any tools, ensuring optimal use.





Prices and Availability

The Ngale R, Ngale X and the Ngale Boom Arm will be available in stores on May 28. The MSRP is $119.99 for the Ngale R, $179.99 for the Ngale X and $99.99 for the Ngale Boom Arm.

Images and marketing toolkits are available for download here .

About CHERRY

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice and headsets for applications in the fields of gaming & e-sports, office & hybrid workplaces, industry and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

CHERRY has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in the Upper Palatinate region of Bavaria and employs over 500 people at production facilities in Auerbach (Germany), Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as in its various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, München, Landskrona (Schweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

