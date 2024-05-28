Intapp wins 2024 CRM Excellence Award from TMC

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals in advisory, legal, and capital markets firms, today announced that the Intapp DealCloud platform has been awarded a 2024 CRM Excellence Award.



The 25th annual CRM Excellence Award was presented by CUSTOMER magazine and TMC, a global, integrated media company. The 2024 CRM Excellence Award-winning companies have been chosen on the basis of their product or service’s ability to expand the customer relationship to become all-encompassing, covering the entire enterprise and the entire customer lifecycle. Each CRM Excellence Award winner has demonstrated the improvements their products have made in their clients’ businesses.

“We're thrilled that Intapp DealCloud has been honored as a top CRM by TMC and CUSTOMER Magazine," said Erin Guinan, General Manager of DealCloud at Intapp. “This recognition exemplifies our dedication to delivering user-friendly, secure tools that apply AI where professionals need it most, letting them focus on strategic work instead of manual tasks.”

DealCloud provides firms with a single destination for professionals to find and reference communications, workflows, and other data relating to client pursuits and engagements. Access to collective firm intelligence helps teams strengthen relationships, accurately track and forecast deals and pipeline, and accelerate execution. Centralizing engagement data and professionals’ daily activities within DealCloud provides new, actionable insights into client trends and industry developments.

DealCloud also integrates AI technology and automation into everyday workflows to deliver actionable insights and AI assistance. Automated data capture and signature scraping technology help firms build and manage a comprehensive view of relationships with clients, prospects, and other contacts. DealCloud’s AI capabilities help professionals analyze data quickly and accurately, and make more informed decisions based on real-time insights, market trends, and existing firm knowledge. New generative AI features available in Intapp Assist for DealCloud generate deal, company and meeting summaries. These features also create relevant, personalized targeted email outreach, and deliver key insights and actionable suggestions on contacts.

“The CRM Excellence Award honors Intapp for being a true CRM partner to its clients,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO and Group Editor-in-Chief at TMC. “Intapp has demonstrated to the editors of CUSTOMER magazine that DealCloud improved the processes of its clients’ businesses by streamlining and facilitating the flow of information.”

To learn how Intapp DealCloud brings generative AI to the daily work of professionals so they can focus on strategic work instead of manual tasks, visit intapp.com/dealcloud/ai.

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams’ knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp’s portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms — across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets — trust Intapp’s industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on X, formerly Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

