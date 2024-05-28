Aviv Clinics Spotlights New Study Using Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy for Adults Suffering from Fibromyalgia Related to Childhood Sexual Abuse

ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviv Clinics, one of the world’s most advanced brain treatment centers, shared the results of a new study which shows hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is more effective than pharmaceutical treatment in alleviating symptoms for fibromyalgia patients triggered by past traumatic experiences of childhood sexual abuse (CSA).



The report, Hyperbaric oxygen therapy vs. pharmacological intervention in adults with fibromyalgia related to childhood sexual abuse: prospective, randomized clinical trial, was conducted by the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center and published in the peer-reviewed journal of Nature’s Scientific Reports.

Fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) is a debilitating condition characterized by chronic widespread pain, along with symptoms of fatigue, disrupted sleep, and cognitive dysfunction. While the cause of FMS is not yet fully understood, it is increasingly recognized that a complex interplay between genetic predisposition and exposure to various triggers underlies many cases. Among these triggers, traumatic experiences, including childhood sexual, emotional, or physical abuse, have been suggested as predisposing factors in a substantial number of FMS patients.

The study evaluated the therapeutic efficacy of a unique HBOT protocol in FMS patients triggered by past traumatic experiences of CSA and compared it with the standard approved pharmacological treatment. Forty-eight patients were randomized to one of two study arms (an HBOT group and a medication group) and results revealed that HBOT exhibited superior benefits over medications in terms of physical, functional, and emotional improvements among FMS patients with a history of CSA.

“Our study demonstrated that HBOT induced significant improvements in both physical and emotional symptoms, as well as daily functioning, surpassing the effects of pharmacological treatment,” said Dr. Shai Efrati, study researcher and chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board. “Furthermore, the HBOT treatment was also found to be safe, while the most common side effect was mild middle ear barotrauma that resolved after taking a few days off treatment. Not only does HBOT significantly exceed improvements currently achieved through recommended medications, but it also appears to do so with fewer troublesome side effects.”

Dr. Efrati emphasized that this new study is part of an ongoing research program investigating the effects of HBOT on FMS. “The accumulated data supports the use of HBOT for various types of FMS. For instance, in another recently published study, we found that HBOT is also more effective than medications for FMS patients whose syndrome was induced by traumatic brain injuries.”

HBOT is a medical treatment in which 100% oxygen is administered at an increased environmental pressure. Aviv’s unique HBOT protocol, the hyperoxic-hypoxic paradox, fluctuates oxygen levels during treatment in large multiplace chambers and is being used to repair and regenerate damaged brain tissue in several types of injuries including stroke, traumatic brain injury, PTSD, long COVID, fibromyalgia and age-related cognitive decline, among others.

Aviv Clinics offers an advanced treatment program with a multidisciplinary team of medical experts providing patients with top-line care to improve their brain and body function and quality of life. The Aviv Medical Program includes an in-depth assessment of the patient’s physical and neurological condition to assess their overall health. For patients that meet the criteria to enter the program, the Aviv team then prepares a comprehensive, personalized treatment schedule combining Aviv’s unique HBOT protocol with cognitive and physical training and dietary coaching for a holistic approach to patient health. The HBOT sessions are conducted in state-of-the-art multiplace chambers that are comfortable, safe and allow for medical staff to accompany patients during the treatment. The elevated pressure in the HBOT chamber creates an optimal oxygenation condition, ultimately providing damaged brain and body tissues the environment necessary to heal.

About Aviv Clinics

Aviv Clinics is the leader in the research and treatment of brain-related indications to maximize human performance. Based on an exclusive partnership with the world’s largest hyperbaric medicine and research facility, the Sagol Center at Shamir Medical Center in Israel, Aviv Clinics is introducing a global network of facilities delivering the most effective evidence-based treatment of age-related disease and decline—the Aviv Medical Program. The advanced treatment regimen was developed based on over a decade of research and thousands of patients treated worldwide under the scientific leadership of Shai Efrati, M.D., chair of Aviv Scientific’s Medical Advisory Board and director of the Sagol Center.

Media Contact

Hannah Williams

Uproar PR for Aviv Clinics

hwilliams@uproarpr.com