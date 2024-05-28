Approved base prospectus of Invalda INVL for a debt securities offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE.

On 28 May 2024 the Bank of Lithuania has approved the base prospectus for the Programme for the issuance of notes in the amount of EUR 25,000,000,000 of AB Invalda INVL (hereinafter, the "Prospectus", please see attached documents) for the public offering and admission to the regulated market of non-convertible medium-term notes issued under the Programme on the Nasdaq Vilnius Debt Securities List.

No offer or invitation to acquire securities of AB Invalda INVL (the "Issuer") is being made by or in connection with this notification. The Prospectus is the only legally binding document containing information on the Issuer, the notes, public offering of the notes and their admission to trading on the regulated market. The Prospectus is published on the website of the Issuer ( www.invaldainvl.com ) as well as on www.nasdaqbaltic.com and www.crib.lt.

Approval of the Prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the notes. The potential investors are recommended to read the Prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest into the notes. Furthermore, the Prospectus has been prepared based on the requirements of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and taking into consideration that the public offering of the notes will be made in the Republic of Lithuania, Republic of Latvia and Republic of Estonia.

