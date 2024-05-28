Meritage Homes Announces Continued Partnership With Operation Homefront, Two Home Donations in Austin and Charlotte

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes, the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., is pleased to announce its continued partnership with Operation Homefront’s Permanent Homes for Veterans program. This is Meritage’s 11th consecutive year working with the organization. As part of the program, Meritage will build and donate brand-new, mortgage-free, energy-efficient homes for veteran families in Austin, TX and Charlotte, NC in 2024. This year’s donations will bring Meritage’s total to 20 homes.



“We’re honored to take part in these donations with Operation Homefront to provide deserving military families with a place to call home,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes. “Military members, veterans, and their families are the backbone of our country and we’re proud to give back to them. We hope these homes will help them build roots in their communities.”

Both homes offer modern, open-concept floorplans with designer-curated interiors and energy-efficient features, including ENERGY STAR® appliances, WaterSense® certified water fixtures, and a multispeed HVAC system. Each house is also outfitted with a smart home suite that gives homeowners a convenient app to set the thermostat, control security devices and more. Details of the new homes include:

Austin : The 1,300+ square-foot home located in the Waterstone Crossing community in Kyle, TX features three bedrooms and two baths. The community offers exclusive access to amenities, like a swimming pool, trails, playground, and pickleball courts.

Charlotte: Located in the Harper Landing community in Stanley, NC, this nearly 2,700 square-foot home features five bedrooms and three baths. The community also includes a swimming pool and cabana exclusive to residents.

Meritage held an event on May 13 to celebrate the Charlotte donation groundbreaking and plans to break ground on the Austin donation in June. The 2024 recipients of the Meritage homes will be selected by Operation Homefront and presented the keys at ceremonies in November around Veterans Day.

“We are deeply grateful to Phillippe Lord and the entire Meritage Homes team for all they have done and continue to do to support our important work,” said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr, CEO of Operation Homefront. "These life-changing home donations clearly demonstrate their unwavering commitment to our mission to build strong, stable, and secure military families so they can thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities - OUR communities - they have worked so hard to protect.”

For more information about the program, please visit: https://www.meritagehomes.com/operation-homefront.

About Meritage Homes Corporation:

Meritage Homes is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2023. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 180,000 homes in its 38-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, an eleven-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award, a ten-time recipient of the EPA's ENERGY STAR® Residential New Construction Market Leader Award, and a three-time recipient of the EPA's Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 88 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America’s military families.

For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.