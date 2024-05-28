Varonis at the 2024 Gartner® Security & Risk Management Summit: Deploying AI Copilots Safely

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, today released its full event schedule and proudly announced its return as a Platinum exhibitor at the Gartner® Security & Risk Management Summit, which will be held June 3 – 5 in National Harbor, MD.



Stop by booth 835 to see how the Varonis Data Security Platform delivers automated outcomes by limiting data exposure — and risk — across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-prem.

Varonis Highlights at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit:

Visit Varonis: Join security experts at booth 835 for 1:1 demos. Learn how Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform enables organizations to secure data before and after AI deployments and strengthen their data security posture with unmatched coverage for structured and unstructured data.

Expert Session – How to Safely Deploy AI Copilots: AI productivity tools like Microsoft Copilot make it easier than ever to find and use enterprise data, and it's up to security teams to ensure crown-jewel data is secured and kept out of AI responses. Varonis Director of Field Engagement Kilian Englert will present attendees with an operational plan to deploy Microsoft Copilot quickly while minimizing security and privacy risks.

Date: Tuesday, June 4 at 2:45 p.m.

Location: Potomac C

Networking Reception: Stop by the Varonis booth during the networking receptions on Monday and Tuesday and scan your badge to enter a raffle for a chance to win a YETI® CAMINO® 35 Carryall Tote Bag.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. While Gartner is hosting the Gartner Conference, Gartner is not in any way affiliated with Exhibiting Company or this promotion, the selection of winners or the distribution of prizes. Gartner disclaims all responsibility for any claims that may arise hereunder.

About the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

Gartner analysts will present the latest research and advice for security and risk management leaders at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summits, taking place February 12-13, 2024 in Dubai, February 26-27 in India, March 18-19 in Sydney, June 3-5 in National Harbor, MD, July 24-26 in Tokyo and September 23-25 in London. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerSEC.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com