Corvee Adds New and Updated Strategies to Instead

MIAMI, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvee, a software and solutions company serving small and medium-size businesses as well as tax and accounting firms, today announces the release of nine new strategies and two updated strategies to Instead and Instead Pro . New tax strategies bring additional and simple access to tax savings opportunities.



Features associated with this new release include:

A new experience with AI at the center

New tax positions across Sole proprietor and Business tiers

Integration with QuickBooks accounts

accounts Ability to integrate with bank, investment and retirement accounts

Upgraded AI document creation and storage

Upgraded e-signing capability

The newly released strategies cover:

Meals – Allows businesses to appropriately offset and deduct the costs of business meals.

Allows businesses to appropriately offset and deduct the costs of business meals. Travel – Provides businesses with methods to increase travel expense deductions effectively.

Provides businesses with methods to increase travel expense deductions effectively. Vehicle – Allows for the utilization of tax strategies to enhance deductions for business vehicle expenses.

Allows for the utilization of tax strategies to enhance deductions for business vehicle expenses. Clean Vehicle Credit – Businesses and individuals can receive a tax credit for purchasing eco-friendly vehicles.

Businesses and individuals can receive a tax credit for purchasing eco-friendly vehicles. Late S Election – Allows businesses to easily navigate transitioning to an S-corporation, even after the deadline.

Allows businesses to easily navigate transitioning to an S-corporation, even after the deadline. Late C Election – Allows businesses to easily navigate transitioning to a C-corporation, even after the deadline.

Allows businesses to easily navigate transitioning to a C-corporation, even after the deadline. Qualified Educational Assistance Program – Provides businesses with navigation through the complexities of implementing a compliant, qualified educational assistance program.



Upgraded strategies include:

Home Office – Allows businesses to deduct expenses related to a portion of a home that is used exclusively and regularly for business operations or activities with upgraded bank integration and AI at the center of the experience.

Allows businesses to deduct expenses related to a portion of a home that is used exclusively and regularly for business operations or activities with upgraded bank integration and AI at the center of the experience. Augusta Rule – Provides documentation and guidelines for tax deductions when renting out your home to your business with upgraded e-sign capability and AI at the center of the experience.

“This release includes a major upgrade with AI at the center of the experience. For businesses, it’s more like having access to a junior tax professional directly, and for firms, it’s like having an unlimited number of junior tax professionals on staff,” states Andrew Argue, CEO and co-founder of Corvee. “We developed Instead and continue to release additional strategies to make it easy to ensure all deductions and reimbursements are not only being considered, but align with tax requirements. Our goal is to provide a simplified method for all appropriate deductions to be taken to maximize tax savings.”

For more information on Instead, visit www.instead.com .

About Corvee

Corvee ( www.corvee.com ) provides tax, accounting and financial advising firms the ability to make smarter tax decisions for their clients while growing and optimizing their operations. The company’s innovative software, including Corvee Tax Planning and the newly released Instead and Instead Pro, simplifies complex tax processes and fosters proactive, strategic planning. Stay connected with Corvee via its blog , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , X and TikTok .