Egypt Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Expand by 8.4% in Real-terms this Year Supported by a Rise in FDI - Forecasts to 2028

Egyptian construction industry to expand by 8.4% in real terms in 2024, supported by investment in infrastructure, housing and renewable energy projects. The expansion in construction activity was supported by a rise in foreign direct investment (FDI), with the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) reporting that FDI inflows in the financial year 2022/2023 (FY2022/2023) totalled EGP236.8 billion ($10 billion), a 10% increase from the EGP210.7 billion ($8.9 billion) recorded in FY2021/2022.

With the government aiming to attract EGP284.1 billion ($12 billion) of FDI during FY2023/2024, a 20% YoY growth, construction industry activity is expected to remain robust in 2024. Under the Initial Public Offering (IPO) initiative, the Egyptian government plans to raise EGP118.4 billion ($5 billion) by June 2024 through the sale of state-owned firms to strategic investors. As of January 2024, the country had generated EGP82.9 billion ($3.5 billion) under the initiative, according to the Ministry of Finance.



The industry's output is expected to record an annual average growth of 9.4% between 2025 and 2028, supported by investment in rail transport, renewable power, housing, and green hydrogen infrastructure projects. An eight-directional economic strategy was introduced in January 2024 and is focused on the development of several economic sectors in the country between 2024 and 2030.

Under the strategy, the government plans to increase the contribution of agriculture, industry and the telecom & IT sectors to GDP to a combined 50% by 2030. The government also aims to attract EGP32 trillion ($668.8 billion) of investment from by 2030, of which FDI will account for EGP2.4 trillion ($50.2 billion).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

