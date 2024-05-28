South Korea Insurance Industry Governance, Risk and Compliance Report 2024: Recent and Upcoming Changes in Regulations, Taxation, Legal

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Insurance Industry - Governance, Risk and Compliance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides detailed analysis of the insurance regulations for life, property, motor, liability, personal accident and health, and marine, aviation and transit insurance. The report specifies various requirements for the establishment and operation of insurance and reinsurance companies and intermediaries.



The report brings together the analyst's research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on prevailing insurance regulations, and recent and upcoming changes in the regulatory framework, taxation and legal system in the country. The report also includes the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.



Scope of the Report

An overview of the insurance regulatory framework in South Korea.

The latest key changes, and changes expected in the country's insurance regulatory framework.

Key regulations and market practices related to different types of insurance product in the country.

Rules and regulations pertaining to key classes of compulsory insurance, and the scope of non-admitted insurance in the country.

Key parameters including licensing requirements permitted foreign direct investment, minimum capital requirements, solvency and reserve requirements, and investment regulations.

Details of the tax and legal systems in the country.

Key Highlights

The Financial Supervisory Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service regulate the South Korean insurance industry

Composite insurance is not permitted in South Korea. However, both life and non-life insurers can carry on accident and health insurance business

100% FDI is permitted in the South Korean insurance industry

Motor third-party liability insurance, fire and liability insurance for buildings are the key mandatory classes of insurance in South Korea

Non-admitted insurance is permitted for life and reinsurance business in South Korea

Key Topics Covered:

Legislation Overview

Supervision and Control

Legislation

Compulsory Insurance

Non-Admitted Insurance Regulations

Company Registration and Operation

License

Foreign Direct Investment / Ownership

Minimum Capital Requirements

Solvency Margins

Reserve Requirements

Statutory Return Requirements

Fee Structure

Taxation

Tax on Insurance Premium

Corporate Income Tax

Corporate Capital Gains Tax

Value Added Tax

Legal System

Policy Practice

