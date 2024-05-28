Breast Cancer Screening Market Is Expected To Reach USD 17.43 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast cancer screening market is projected to surpass the market size of US$ 17.43 billion by 2032 from US$ 7.96 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, 2024–2032.

Breast cancer remains a significant health issue worldwide, with its impact felt most acutely among women. As of 2024, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women both globally and in the United States. Globally, there were approximately 2.3 million new cases in 2022, with 670,000 deaths attributed to the disease. Since 2008, the incidence of breast cancer has increased by over 20%, and mortality has risen by 14%. In the U.S. alone, an estimated 313,510 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2024, comprising 310,720 women and 2,790 men.

Mortality rates, while still significant, have shown some improvement in the past few years due to improved technologies in breast cancer screening market. In 2024, it is projected that 42,780 people (42,250 women and 530 men) will die from breast cancer in the U.S. However, since 1989, the mortality rate for breast cancer in U.S. women has decreased by 44%. Despite this progress, breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the U.S. As per Astute Analytica, survival rates for breast cancer vary significantly depending on the stage at diagnosis. The five-year relative survival rate for women with invasive breast cancer is 91%, and the ten-year survival rate is 84%. Localized breast cancer has a 99% five-year survival rate, while regional and distant-stage diseases have survival rates of 86% and 30%, respectively. For men, the five-year survival rate is 84%, and the ten-year rate is 74%.

Screening and early detection have been pivotal in the fight against breast cancer

The use of screening mammography has led to an increase in the diagnosis of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) in the global breast cancer screening market. In 2023, 64% of U.S. women aged 45 and older reported having a mammogram in the past year. Treatment advances have also contributed to improved outcomes. The mortality from breast cancer has dropped by 58% between 1975 and 2023, thanks to better treatments for metastatic breast cancer. Patients diagnosed with metastatic disease in 2019 had an average survival of 3.2 years, up from 1.9 years for those diagnosed in 2000. Ongoing research is focused on identifying new biomarkers, developing vaccines, and creating more effective treatments.

The prevalence of breast cancer and the number of survivors continue to grow. There are over 4 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S., and the number of women living with metastatic breast cancer is expected to rise to 169,347 by 2025.

Demographic and Breast Cancer Prevenance are Strongly Interlinked

Demographic factors and risk profiles also play a role in breast cancer screening market growth. Wherein, non-Hispanic Black men and women experience higher mortality rates than other ethnic groups. The median age at diagnosis is 62 years, and the median age at death is 70 years. Hereditary factors account for 5-10% of breast cancer cases, with populations such as Ashkenazi Jews at higher risk due to BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations.

However, disparities in breast cancer outcomes remain a significant challenge. Black women have a 41% higher mortality rate from breast cancer compared to White women, despite similar incidence rates. Immigrants in the U.S. tend to have breast cancer incidence rates that mirror those in their home countries. To continue reducing breast cancer mortality, there is a need for increased investment in cancer prevention and equitable access to treatment, particularly for marginalized communities.

Key Findings in Global Breast Cancer Screening Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 17.43 Billion CAGR (2024-2032) 9.1% Largest Region (2023) North America (31.4%) By Test Type (2023) Imaging (58.0%) By End Users (2023) Diagnostic Centers (34.9%)

Mammography, MRI, and Ultrasound are 3 Pillars of Breast Cancer Screening: Imaging Contribute Over 58.0% Revenue to Market

Breast cancer screening is a vital health measure for early detection and treatment. Mammography remains the gold standard, with its widespread use attributed to its ability to detect tumors too small to be palpated. Regular mammograms are known to reduce breast cancer mortality, particularly among women aged 50 to 69, who experience a significant reduction in the risk of dying from the disease. Digital breast tomosynthesis, or 3D mammography, enhances detection rates by providing a more detailed, multi-angle view of breast tissue, giving a boost to the breast cancer screening market growth.

Despite its efficacy, mammography is not infallible, occasionally missing cancers and subjecting patients to low radiation doses. However, the benefits generally surpass the risks, with the radiation exposure being minimal. Discomfort during the procedure and the potential for false positives, which may lead to further testing and anxiety, are notable drawbacks.

MRI offers a noninvasive, radiation-free alternative, especially beneficial for high-risk individuals in the breast cancer screening market. Its superior sensitivity compared to mammography makes it adept at detecting invasive cancers earlier, particularly in women with dense breast tissue. Ultrasound serves as an adjunct screening tool, offering a safe and painless option that is especially useful for clarifying mammographic abnormalities.

Emerging imaging technologies, such as abbreviated MRI and molecular breast imaging, promise to further refine breast cancer screening. Current guidelines from the US Preventive Services Task Force recommend biennial mammography for women aged 40 to 74, with the American Cancer Society advising annual screenings starting at age 40. High-risk women are encouraged to begin earlier screening with MRI and mammograms, typically around age 30.

Diagnostic Centers are Frontrunners in the Fight Against Breast Cancer screening, Controls Over 34.9% Market Share

Diagnostic centers have established a dominant position in the breast cancer screening market, primarily due to their comprehensive services that align with national screening guidelines and their ability to cater to a broad demographic. With 75.9% of women aged 50-74 adhering to biennial mammogram recommendations, diagnostic centers are pivotal in meeting this demand. They are particularly adept at serving diverse populations, with screening rates reflecting this: 76.3% of non-Hispanic White, 82.1% of non-Hispanic Black, and 74.0% of Hispanic women in the recommended age group utilize these services. Moreover, women with higher incomes are more likely to be screened, with a 78.7% rate among those above 200% of the federal poverty level compared to 67.5% for those below it.

The role of diagnostic centers is further underscored by their impact on early detection and treatment outcomes. Mammography screening, which is crucial for timely intervention, has been shown to reduce breast cancer mortality among women aged 40 to 74, with the most significant benefit for those aged 50 to 69. Diagnostic centers not only provide routine screening mammograms but also offer diagnostic mammograms for symptomatic women or those with abnormal screening results, despite the higher radiation dose and longer procedure time involved.

Technological advancements have also contributed to the dominance of diagnostic centers in the breast cancer screening market. The availability of digital and 3-D mammography, such as digital breast tomosynthesis, has improved the accuracy of screenings and is a draw for patients seeking the latest in breast cancer detection.

Despite challenges such as false positives, overdiagnosis, and a 20% rate of missed cancers, particularly in women with dense breasts, diagnostic centers remain at the forefront of the screening process. They are integral to the implementation of personalized screening strategies and research initiatives like the WISDOM study. With the Affordable Care Act ensuring coverage for mammography without copayments for women over 40, diagnostic centers have become even more accessible, further cementing their leading role in the breast cancer screening market.

Asia Pacific is Emerging Epicenter of Breast Cancer Screening Market, Despite Strong Dominance of North America

The Asia Pacific region is confronting a burgeoning breast cancer crisis, with the disease now the most common cancer among women in many Asian countries. This region contributes to approximately 40% of breast cancer cases globally, and the mortality-to-incidence ratio is alarmingly higher than in Western countries. A comprehensive study spanning 28 years (1990–2017) from the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) has provided a grim forecast for China, India, Pakistan, and Thailand, which are experiencing rising breast cancer mortality (BCM) trends.

Aging populations are a significant factor in the increasing BCM rates across these nations in the Asia Pacific breast cancer screening market. Pakistan, in particular, is projected to witness the highest BCM rates, with 1 in every 9 women at risk of developing breast cancer. In India, the mortality rate stands at 12.7 per 100,000 patients, while China accounts for a staggering 25% of global cancer deaths, disproportionately affecting the younger demographic. Thailand's cancer burden is also growing, with women over 40 experiencing higher incidence rates.

This shows that the Asia Pacific is on the cusp of becoming the world capital of breast cancer. With mortality rates climbing, particularly among older women, there is a pressing need for early intervention strategies, enhanced screening programs, and robust healthcare systems to combat this escalating public health challenge. Addressing this crisis requires a concerted effort to implement effective breast cancer control measures tailored to the unique demographic and healthcare landscapes of the Asia Pacific breast cancer screening market.

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Test Type

Imaging Tests

Ultrasound

MRI

Mammogram Film mammography Digital mammography Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT)

Genetic Tests

Other screening Tests (Breast Exam, Thermography, Tissue sampling)

By End User

Research Labs

Cancer Institutes

Diagnostics Centers

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

