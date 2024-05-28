South Korea Construction Industry Report 2024: Output to Contract by 4.5% this Year and 0.7% in 2025 Due to a Decline in Building Permits Being Issued - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South Korean construction industry is expected to contract by 4.5% in 2024 and by 0.7% in 2025, respectively, owing to a sustained, sharp decline in the number of building permits issued.

According to the Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSIS), the total number of construction permits issued fell by 25.3% in 2023, while the total gross floor area for which construction permits were issued declined by 25.6%. Residential building permits alone declined by 30.6% in 2023, following an annual decline of 14.5% in 2022.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, between 2026 and 2028, the construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth rate of 2.7%, supported by investment in the manufacturing industry, transport and renewable energy infrastructure, and the government's easing of housing redevelopment and reconstruction regulations.

The industry's growth over the forecast period will also be supported by the government's plan to invest KRW9.2 trillion ($7 billion) by 2025 in wind, solar, and hydrogen infrastructure, and construct 12GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030. Additionally, the government plans to invest KRW134 trillion ($102 billion) in developing the GTX project, a new suburban rail network in the Greater Seoul area by 2028.

