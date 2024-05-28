3D Printing Materials Market Surges to USD 12.70 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 25.03% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global 3D Printing Materials Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.03% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 2.72 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.70 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD Billion) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Inc., Materialise NV, Markforged Inc., EOS GmbH, Höganäs AB, Royal DSM N.V., ExOne, Arkema SA. SEGMENTS COVERED By Type

By End-User

By Geography CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analysts’ working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

3D Printing Materials Market Overview

Growing Adoption in Key Industries: The market for 3D printing materials is driven by the growing use in the automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries. 3D printing is used by aerospace firms to create lightweight, complex parts, and by the medical field to create unique implants and prostheses. Rapid prototyping has benefits for the automotive sector. Due to the demand generated by this broad adoption, material suppliers can benefit greatly and material property innovation is encouraged.

Technological Advancements in 3D Printing: The market for 3D printing materials is being driven by substantial technological breakthroughs in 3D printing. Expanding the spectrum of materials that can be used becomes more feasible with advancements in printer capabilities, such as increased precision and faster production speeds. These developments encourage more companies to invest in 3D printing technologies, growing the market and accelerating the creation of new materials to fulfil a range of industrial demands.

Demand for Customization: The market for 3D printing materials is mostly driven by the rising need for personalised goods. Companies are using 3D printing more and more to produce customised goods for their clients, such as individualised consumer goods and medical devices. The market is becoming more dynamic and responsive as a result of this trend, which increases material sales while also stimulating the creation of specialty materials tailored to particular customisation requirements.

High Costs of Materials and Systems: The high cost of materials and 3D printing systems is a constraint on the market for 3D printing materials. Expensive 3D printers and premium materials like metal powders and sophisticated polymers are both involved. Market penetration may be restricted for small and medium-sized businesses due to these expenditures. Reducing costs is essential for increased market uptake and expansion.

Limited Material Choices: The small selection of materials available in comparison to conventional manufacturing techniques is another important barrier to the market for 3D printing materials. Even with the improvements, the range is still not as great as it could be. Due to the possibility that they won't discover materials that work for their particular applications, this restriction may discourage companies from fully converting to 3D printing, which would hinder the growth of the market.

Regulatory Challenges: Another factor limiting the market for 3D printing materials is regulatory obstacles. Strict rules can cause delays in the licencing and uptake of innovative materials, particularly in sectors like aerospace and healthcare. Adherence to many certifications and standards increases expenses and complexity, which may impede market expansion and innovation. To prosper, businesses must carefully negotiate these laws.

Geographic Dominance:

Due to widespread usage in the aerospace, healthcare, and automotive industries, North America currently leads the world market for 3D printing materials. This leadership is further supported by the region's strong industrial base, strong R&D capabilities, and encouraging government efforts. Europe is next, with Germany and the UK making major contributions, while the Asia-Pacific area is developing quickly as a result of rising manufacturing activity and investments in 3D printing technologies in nations like China and Japan.

3D Printing Materials Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Inc., Materialise NV, Markforged Inc., EOS GmbH, Höganäs AB, Royal DSM N.V., ExOne, Arkema SA. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the 3D Printing Materials Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

3D Printing Materials Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global 3D Printing Materials Market into Type, End-User, And Geography.

3D Printing Materials Market, by Type Plastic Ceramic Metal Others

3D Printing Materials Market, by End-User Aerospace & Defence Automotive Industrial Medical Consumer Products

3D Printing Materials Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



