Canon Takes Capabilities of Colorado M-series UVgel Printer to Next Level with Multiple Innovations

Melville, NY, May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the global success of the Colorado M-series, the modular 64” roll-to-roll printer with optional UVgel white ink that launched last year, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announces the expansion of the appeal of the M-series with multiple innovations, available via a free firmware update, offering both new and existing customers the potential to expand their application ranges which may open opportunities to enter new market segments.

The FLXfinish+ option, if used with the Colorado M-series, offers design creativity, enabling the addition of matte, gloss or mixed matte and gloss on the same print, without additional varnish. This advanced option allows for the creation of striking visual effects and textures, enhancing the tactile experience of the final product. Moreover, it streamlines the printing process by limiting the need for post-print varnishing, helping to save time and reduce production costs.

A new feature now available for the Colorado M-series printer is FLXture, a five-ink-layer printing technology that allows users to add micro-texture to large format prints for subtle surface detail, copying the luxurious and sensory feel of materials such as wood and leather. Creative print applications can be designed with an easy-to-use recipe in the PRISMAguide XL V3.4 software release1, which intelligently prepares the layers of UVgel ink for printing. Whether the requirement is for a subtle background texture, elegantly embossed lettering or to highlight parts of an image on high-value packaging, labels or other products, the FLXture option can enhance printed applications with additional surface textures without complicated combinations of different materials.

In a further step to help maximize productivity by reducing the need for roll changes for longer jobs, an updated Jumbo Roll Interface kit is now available, which enables the Colorado M series printer to handle jumbo rolls of various types of media, including transparent, structured, metallic and dark-colored media.

“Offering the unique benefits of Canon’s UVgel technology, the Colorado printer was designed right from the start to deliver the amazing combination of quality, productivity, automation, application range and operating cost,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The system’s resulting success in the market showed what a great combination of benefits it offers and, together with customer feedback, inspired us to develop the modular Colorado M-series. Launched last year, the M-series has, in turn, raised the bar for productivity and substantially expanded the range of applications that customers can create.

“And we’re not stopping there. Leveraging the benefits of UVgel technology and the modularity of the Colorado M-series, the advances we’re announcing today focus on application diversification and automation. With these and future advances, we plan to continue to deliver innovations designed to provide our customers with competitive benefits by allowing them to increase their capabilities and helping them to tap into new creative applications, products and markets.”

This technology will be shown on the Canon stand in hall 8a at drupa 2024. Canon will demonstrate the complete end-to-end process – from printing to laminating and cutting into the final packaging application.

For more information about the Colorado M-series, please go to: https://www.usa.canon.com/shop/p/colorado-m-series

