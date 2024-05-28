ATRI Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter Investigating Fairness of the Sale of Atrion to Nordson

MONSEY, N.Y., May 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating the fairness of the price of $460.00 per share in cash for which Atrion Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRI) (“Atrion”) has agreed to be sold to Nordson Corporation (“Nordson”).



If you remain an ATRI shareholder and question the fairness of the price, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your legal rights at no charge:

Why is there an investigation?

On May 28, 2024, Atrion announced that it had agreed to be sold to Nordson for $460.00 per share in cash.

Notably, the proposed sales price is below Atrion’s closing price of $462.93 per share on May 24, 2024, and thus represents a negative premium.

“We are investigating whether the Atrion Board of Directors acted in the best interests of Atrion shareholders in approving the sale,” explained Joshua Fruchter, a founding partner of Wohl & Fruchter. “This includes whether the price agreed upon is fair to Atrion shareholders, as well as whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.”

